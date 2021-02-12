SnapAV Releases New Neeo Remote for Control4 Smart Home OS 3

SnapAv launched the Neeo Remote for the Control4 Smart Home OS 3 today, giving homeowners faster access to the things they use most — including their favorite playlists and streaming services, as well as room-level or household-level smart home scenes and more.

“The modern smart home needs simple interfaces to start a movie, select a playlist, or lock a door. Neeo was expertly designed to be beautiful, and, with Control4 OS 3, it’s also the easiest way for a family to enjoy entertainment in their homes,” said Charlie Kindel, SnapAV chief product & technology officer in a statement. “Neeo is a reflection of our obsession for creating the most elegant and simple interfaces for the refined smart home.”

Built from machined aluminum and designed by Swiss engineers, Neeo balances perfectly in the hand and is incredibly durable. The touchscreen reduces the number of buttons on the Neeo Remote, making it easier to learn and use. And, by including only the most common physical buttons such as power, mute, volume, and home, Neeo offers easy control without taking eyes off the movie.

The Neeo Remote sample sent to TWICE impressed our editors with its perfectly positioned button scheme and balanced weight. The aluminum casing has a luxurious feel and comes in either black or silver finishes. The edge-to-edge LCD touchscreen is bright and responsive and is easy to navigate with one-touch navigation. The combination of touchscreen and buttons makes Neeo an ideal universal remote control for entertainment because anyone in the home can intuitively use an icon-driven touchscreen.

Neeo lasts up to five days on a charge and the low-profile, weighted charging station gives it a stylish home when not in use.

(Image credit: SnapAV)

“Neeo is as easy to use as it is beautiful,” said Jennifer Reed, a Control4 beta customer in a statement. “It’s nice to have all our favorite stations just right there on the main screen and easily accessible. And, unlike the pile of remotes we’ve accumulated, it’s certainly not an eyesore — it’s actually a piece of technology that I don’t mind lying around for guests to see. I’m sure it will even be a conversation starter for many of our friends and family when they come to visit.

Family members in a Control4 OS 3 powered home have one-touch control and at-a-glance views of virtually every device through voice with Alexa and Google Assistant, the Control4 App, a Control4 Touchscreen, a TV on-screen display and with the Neeo Remote.

Neeo is available exclusively through Control4 Smart Home Pros with a $600 U.S. MSRP and is ideal for consumers who self-describe as video streamers, music enthusiasts, and smart home scene users who prioritize elegance and premium products. The popular Control4 SR-260 Remote continues to be available for $330 U.S. MSRP and can be continued to be used in conjunction with the Neeo Remote.

SnapAV, is a provider of more than 4,700 entertainment, surveillance, networking, automation, and remote management products for smart homes. The Control4 Smart Home OS 3 unifies connected devices from major brands, weaves them together for simplicity, and provides a singular voice, touch, and hand-held interface for the whole home.

For more information about SnapAV or Control4, visit https://www.snapav.com.