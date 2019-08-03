Skip the Note 10's rumoured price tag with these stellar Samsung phone deals

We're now less than a week away from the announcement of the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 (August 7 to be exact) which will be music to the ears of all Samsung fans. That's because you're pumped either to: a) get your hands on that new handset, or b) to see other Samsung phone deals come crashing down in price.
If you fall into the latter of those two camps, you don't need to wait for the release of the device. Before any mind-blowing specs have even been announced, there are already some handsome price points across Samsung's whole range of devices.
And while there is no doubt we're excited about the release of the Note 10, with expected price tags matching that of iPhone XS deals, going for one of Samsung's other smartphones is certainly a more affordable horse to back.
We've listed five of the best deals on Samsung devices down below. Ranging from a free upfront Note 9 deal with tonnes of storage, to a 100GB data S10 Plus and all the way round to a 2019 Samsung device with £23 a month bills.
None of these take your fancy? Check out our guide to the best mobile phone deals where you'll find the cheapest prices on iPhones, Huawei and more.
1. Go big on storage with the Note 9
Samsung Galaxy Note 9 512GB | EE | FREE upfront | 30GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £36pm
If you're in the market for a Galaxy Note 9 deal then we can't think of any better option. For just £36 a month and nothing upfront you're getting not just 30GB of data each and every month, but also that boost to 512GB of memory. On top of all of that, this contract is on EE, so you also get those fast 4G speeds.
View Deal
2. Bag the best - Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus deal
Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus | Three | £49 upfront | 100GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £42pm
There's an argument to be had that you might as well go all out on your phone contract. If that's a belief you agree with then this is the contract for you. It's the Galaxy S10 Plus - our number #1 rated best smartphone out right now - with a scarcely comprehensible 100GB of data. You'd think you'd have to pay tonnes to get it but this is actually one of the more affordable S10 Plus deals out there - it's a no-brainer.
View Deal
3. Impressive, cheap, Samsung Galaxy S10e deals
Samsung Galaxy S10e | EE | £49 upfront | 9GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £29pm
As much as we love the offer above, it is still pretty expensive. If you want the best of 2019 Samsung at a lower price, this S10e offer could be perfect. Costing just £29 a month and £49 upfront, this is one of the cheapest options on this list, while still providing impressive specs from Samsung.
View Deal
4. Score cheap bills with this Samsung A70 deal
Samsung Galaxy A70 | EE | £15 upfront (with 10OFF code) | 4GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £23pm
This Samsung Galaxy A70 deal can be considered genuinely among the ranks of the most affordable mobile phone deals out there. At £23 a month this device is nearer to budget than mid-range in price, while still offering 2019 Samsung specs.
View Deal
5. Storage boosted Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus deal
Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus 256GB | EE | FREE upfront | Unlimited minutes and texts | 30GB data | £33 per month
With an impressive 30GB of data, nothing to pay upfront, EE's superfast 4G speeds and 256GB of memory - this deal hits big across every department. And for all of that, you only need to pay £33 a month. The only real issue is that this offer is only available in the Sunrise Gold colour so there isn't much choice there.
View Deal
- Not sold on Samsung? Compare iPhone deals and Huawei phone deals