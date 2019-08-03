Skip the Note 10's rumoured price tag with these stellar Samsung phone deals

We're now less than a week away from the announcement of the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 (August 7 to be exact) which will be music to the ears of all Samsung fans. That's because you're pumped either to: a) get your hands on that new handset, or b) to see other Samsung phone deals come crashing down in price.

If you fall into the latter of those two camps, you don't need to wait for the release of the device. Before any mind-blowing specs have even been announced, there are already some handsome price points across Samsung's whole range of devices.

And while there is no doubt we're excited about the release of the Note 10, with expected price tags matching that of iPhone XS deals, going for one of Samsung's other smartphones is certainly a more affordable horse to back.

We've listed five of the best deals on Samsung devices down below. Ranging from a free upfront Note 9 deal with tonnes of storage, to a 100GB data S10 Plus and all the way round to a 2019 Samsung device with £23 a month bills.

1. Go big on storage with the Note 9

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 512GB | EE | FREE upfront | 30GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £36pm

If you're in the market for a Galaxy Note 9 deal then we can't think of any better option. For just £36 a month and nothing upfront you're getting not just 30GB of data each and every month, but also that boost to 512GB of memory. On top of all of that, this contract is on EE, so you also get those fast 4G speeds.

View Deal

2. Bag the best - Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus deal

3. Impressive, cheap, Samsung Galaxy S10e deals

Samsung Galaxy S10e | EE | £49 upfront | 9GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £29pm

As much as we love the offer above, it is still pretty expensive. If you want the best of 2019 Samsung at a lower price, this S10e offer could be perfect. Costing just £29 a month and £49 upfront, this is one of the cheapest options on this list, while still providing impressive specs from Samsung.

View Deal

4. Score cheap bills with this Samsung A70 deal

5. Storage boosted Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus deal