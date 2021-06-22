Screw the GPU shortage - these are the best gaming laptop Prime Day deals

Trying to upgrade your gaming PC in 2021 sucks, mainly due to the fact that it's almost impossible to find a new GPU. So, instead, why not check out some Prime Day deals on gaming laptops instead?

Sure, buying a gaming laptop isn't the same as getting a new GPU for your rig, but modern gaming laptops offer excellent performance, and on Prime Day they are cheaper than ever.

They are also available to buy which is more than can be said for GPUs like the RTX 3080 Ti. So, if you find your Steam library is growing, but you haven't got the hardware to play the games, then these Prime Day gaming laptops can help.

Today's best US gaming laptop deals

Dell G3 15 gaming laptop: $888.99 $649.99 at Dell

Save $210 - A huge price cut makes this Dell G3 15 a great buy if you're a gamer on a budget. This particular spec features an Intel Core i5-10300H processor, 8GB of RAM, a 256GB SSD, and most importantly - a GTX 1650 Ti graphics card. This GPU is definitely still a fairly modest card, but it's a step above the usual GTX 1650's you see in this price range.

Amazing Deal Asus Tuf Dash F15 with RTX 3060 $1,999 $1,499 at Newegg

Save $500 - Get this awesome gaming laptop from Asus and game on the go with powerful ray-traced graphics thanks to its RTX 3060 GPU, along with an Intel Core i7-11370H, 40GB RAM, 1TB PCIe SSD, and a 15.6-inch FHD, 144Hz refresh display – all for 25% off the retail price.

RTX 3070 laptop Alienware m17 R4, Intel Core i7, RTX 3070, 16GB: $2,249.99 $2,99.99 at Best Buy

The Alienware m17 R4 is a luxurious gaming laptop that can not only deliver excellent frame rates, thanks to the RTX 3070 GPU, but it looks good while you do it. You can save a whopping $150 at Best Buy. View Deal

ASUS ROG Strix Scar 15, Intel Core i9, RTX 2070 Super, 16GB $2,499 $1,899.99 at Newegg

Save $600 - The Asus ROG Strix Scar 15 might not have the latest RTX 30-series graphics, but the RTX 2070 Super is no slouch when it comes to gaming, and on Prime Day, you can get this excellent gaming laptop with an Intel Core i9-10980HK CPU, RTX 2070 Super graphics, 16GB RAM, 1TB PCIe SSD, and a 15.6-inch, 300Hz, full HD display for 24% off.

RTX 3080 laptop Gigabyte Aorus 15G YC, Intel Core i7, RTX 3080, 32GB $2,299 $1,949.99 at Newegg

Save $150 + $200 rebate - It's impossible to get an RTX 3080 GPU at the moment, but this excellent laptop has the mobile version, which is still a formidable performer, and it's $350 off during Prime Day. You also get Death Stranding and a GeForce Now membership thrown in.

Razer Blade 15, Intel Core i7, RTX 2070 Super, 16GB RAM $2,015.99 $1,999 at Amazon

Save $106 - Save a decent amount on this slim and stylish gaming laptop. It's RTX 2070 Super graphics card is still good enough to run modern games at high settings, and its 16GB of RAM, 8-core CPU and 512GB SSD means this is a very speedy machine.

Asus Zephyrus G15 with RTX 2070 Max-Q $1,579 $1,249 at Best Buy

Save $330 - Get one of the best gaming laptops for cheap thanks to this one-day-only deal at Best Buy. Featuring an Intel Core i7-10750H, 16GB RAM, 1TB PCIe SSD, RTX 2070 with Max-Q graphics, and a 15.6-inch full HD, 240Hz LED display with 3ms response time, you'll get crisp, fast, and responsive graphics on the go – all for 21% off.

Today's best UK gaming laptop deals

Cheapest gaming laptop deal ASUS TUF Gaming FX506LH: £749 £629.99 at Amazon

Save £120 - This is a great entry point into the world of PC gaming – with a speedy 144Hz full HD display and Nvidia GTX 1650 GPU, it'll let you take your first steps into the delights of PC gaming on the go, without breaking the bank.View Deal

ASUS TUF Blue A15: £999 £829 at PC World

Save £170 - A tidily built gaming laptop, this ASUS number features a 15.6-inch FHD 144Hz display, powered by an AMD Ryzen 7 4800H processor and GTX 1660Ti GPU. It's just a s shame that it's all paired with only 8GB of RAM.View Deal

Dell G5: £1,399 £1,19.99 at Amazon

Save £120 - It may be rocking last season's Nvidia RTX 2070 Max-Q GPU, but this is still a seriously-powerful gaming laptop, with that capable graphics card backed by an Intel Core i7 CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD.View Deal

Dell G5: £1,049 £879 at Amazon

Save £170 - Need to get some work done as well as game? With an anti-glare 15.6-inch full HD display and 8GB of RAM, this Intel Core i5 / GTX 1660Ti gaming laptop has enough grit under the hood to get the job done.View Deal

BIG SSD STORAGE HP OMEN 15-dh1005na: £1,299.99 £1,099.99 at Amazon

Save £200 - This sleek-looking HP Omen gaming laptop has a 15.6-inch full HD 144Hz display, backed by 16GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD. With a GeForce RTX 2060 under the hood, it's more powerful than it's price lets on, making this quite the bargain.View Deal

Razer Blade 15, Core i7, GTX 1660Ti, 16GB: £1,099.98 £799.99 at Amazon

Save £299.99 - You'll always pay a premium to join the cult of Razer, but it's hard to argue with the company's top-notch build quality. It's not the cheapest on the list against its specs, but probably the coolest, with a 15.6-inch FHD 120Hz display, 16GB RAM, i7 CPU, GTX 1660Ti GPU, 256GB SSD and quirky RGB lighting keyboard.View Deal

Acer Nitro 5 AN515-55: £999.99 £779.95 at Amazon

Save £220.04 - A nice chunky saving to be had on this solid entry-level gaming laptop, which has a powerful Core i7 CPU, 8GB of RAM, a decent-sized 512GB SSD, and 144Hz FHD display. its GTX 1660 Ti GPU is getting on a bit, but you'll still be able to enjoy solid frame rates on the go.View Deal

Dell G5 5505: £1149 £919 at PC World

Save £230 - Prefer to go the AMD route than the Intel / Nvidia combo. Save £230 on this Dell laptop which packs in an AMD Ryzen 7 4800H CPU, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD and nifty Radeon RX 5600M GPU, topped off with a 1080p / 144Hz 15.6-inch screen.View Deal

Predator Helios 300: £1299.99 £999.99 at Argos

Save £300 - With a decent saving to be made and a strong spec sheet, this Predator Helios 300 laptop is a fantastic offer. It's got a Core I7 CPU, impressive RTX 2060 GPU, both a 1TB HDD and 256GB SSD boot drive, and 16GB RAM. Top it off with a 144Hz FHD 15.6-inch display, and you're onto a winner.View Deal

If you're outside the US or the UK, no worries, there are still plenty of great gaming laptop deals for you. Here you'll find the best on offer right now that are available in your region.

