Save up to £210 on a new Samsung Galaxy A device with this excellent cashback offer

Samsung's brand new A series devices (the Galaxy A40, A50 and A70) are a bit of a hidden gem of the budget phones world. While there are other phones out there you can get for cheaper prices, a compilation of offers from Samsung have shot the prices of these phones down to costs you really can't refuse.

There are three incentives Samsung is running that make these devices worthwhile. The first - and easily most persuasive - is a cashback scheme running until June 27. This gets you cashback of up to £60 on these already affordable devices, driving down the cost.

Throw in Samsung's trade-in scheme, offering discounts of up to £150 and you're looking at effective phone costs of as low as £109. Finally, with 0% finance options available through PayPal you can even split your costs onto a monthly basis.

With all of these factors put together, Samsung's Galaxy A devices are looking like the budget mobile phone deals to beat right now. Just make sure you get in there before the cashback offer ends on June 27.

These affordable Samsung phone deals in full:

Samsung Galaxy A40 | SIM-free | £219 + £40 cashback

Unlike the two options below, you are unable to trade in your old phone to get money off with the Galaxy A40. But considering its £219 price tag, we're not all that surprised! Throw in the £40 cashback available here and you're effectively paying £179 for a Samsung device released in 2019 - can't grumble at that!



Read our Samsung Galaxy A40 review

Samsung Galaxy A50 | SIM-free | £309 + £50 cashback

This is where the big savings kick in. Take into the account the value of the £50 cashback and this offer drops to £259. Trade in your phone for its maximum value of £150 and this device becomes £109 after cashback. In terms of great specs and affordable pricing, this device lands perfectly between the A40 and A70.



Read our Samsung Galaxy A50 review

Samsung Galaxy A70 | SIM-free | £369 + £60 cashback

Here's the big deal we're all interested in. As the most expensive device of the three, the Galaxy A70 will cost you £369. Trade in your phone at maximum value and that price drops to £219. If that is still a pretty big budget for you, there is the possibility to split that into monthly bills with PayPal. At monthly costs of £9.125, pairing this with a cheap SIM only deal will have you absolutely set, especially with the £60 cashback on top!



Read our Samsung Galaxy A70 review

