Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Plus spotted on official database, all but confirming it's real

The successor to the Galaxy Note 10 Plus (above) just got a bit more real

While there’s little doubt that the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Plus is in the works, we’ve now seen the closest thing yet to official confirmation of that, as the phone has seemingly appeared on a Chinese certification database.

Specifically, a phone with the model number SM-N9860 was spotted by MyFixGuide in the database of China’s 3C certification agency (an agency which the Galaxy Note 20 Plus would have to be certified by before it could be sold in China).

While the phone isn’t mentioned by name, that model number is believed to be attached to the Galaxy Note 20 Plus, and it’s in line with the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus, the Chinese version of which has the model number SM-N9750.

(Image credit: China Compulsory Certification)

Beyond demonstrating the phone’s existence, and suggesting that it’s well on the way to being launched, this listing doesn’t tell us much, but does reveal that the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Plus should support 5G and have at least 25W fast charging.

We’re expecting Samsung to launch the Galaxy Note 20 Plus – alongside the standard Samsung Galaxy Note 20 – in August, so the timing of this certification more or less seems right.

Previous rumors suggest the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Plus will have a 6.9-inch screen, a 4,5000mAh battery, a top-end chipset, and a periscope zoom lens.

There’s still plenty that we don’t know about the phone and its smaller sibling, but we’d expect plenty more details will leak between now and August, and TechRadar will cover all the credible leaks, so check back regularly for all the latest Galaxy Note 20 news.

Via GSMArena