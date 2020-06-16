Samsung Galaxy A71 5G is the cheapest 5G phone to come to the US

The US has a new cheap 5G phone option: the Samsung Galaxy A71 5G, boasting mid-range specs and triple rear cameras, which will be available on June 19 for $599.

We first saw the standard Galaxy A71 at CES 2020, and appreciated its value: the 6.7-inch AMOLED display is large for a more affordable phone, though its Full HD+ resolution isn’t quite as sharp as the QHD screens on the top-tier Samsung Galaxy S20 phones.

The cameras, on the other hand, are a robust suite headed by a 64MP main shooter, a 12MP ultrawide camera managing a 123-degree field of view, a 5MP macro and a 5MP depth sensor. Add a 32MP front-facing camera, and the A71 has more photographic capability than most phones at its price point.

There’s still a bit of unknown in the A71’s specs, specifically in its chipset, which varies by region (some are packing the Snapdragon 730, some the gaming-focused Snapdragon 730G, per GSM Arena ). But we do know the US version will pack 6GB of RAM, 128GB of storage (expandable to 1TB via microSD), and have a 4,500mAh battery.

All of that is respectable, though you can get similar specs in cheaper mid range phones – but it’s the 5G access in this version that really sells the A71 5G. And you’ll be able to get it on every major US carrier, starting with T-Mobile and Sprint on June 19 and coming to Verizon and AT&T later in the summer.

The Samsung Galaxy A71 competition

At $599, the A71 is pricier than solid mid-range phones like the $399 iPhone SE 2020 (which isn’t 5G-capable), yet cheaper than the $699 OnePlus 8 , which does connect to 5G networks.

Given these price-and-feature points, the A71 occupies a sweet spot that brings 5G connectivity down to a more affordable price tier. For a bit more money, you can get better performance and a few extras, like a telephoto lens, in the OnePlus 8.

But if those perks aren’t essential, the A71 opens the door for folks who wouldn’t be able to manage a $699 pricetag – or those who don’t want to jump through the hoops of the OnePlus 8’s limited carrier availability.