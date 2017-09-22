Samsung Bixby Voice now available in India, optimized for Indian accents

Samsung today announced the availability of Bixby Voice for users in India, revealing that users of the Galaxy Note 8, Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ can update Bixby to get this feature. The company noted that Bixby Voice can be used in US English in India and that they have worked to optimize Bixby Voice to understand Indian accents.

Bixby is Samsung’s own digital assistant, taking on the likes of Google Assistant, Siri, Alexa and Cortana. However, while other voice assistants can only perform basic tasks, Bixby allows you to do a lot more. The company revealed Bixby’s features earlier this year, showing that it can be personalized a lot more when compared to other digital assistants out there.

One of the ways in which you can personalize Bixby for your requirements is Quick Commands, which allows you to create custom commands which can be used instead of a sequence of one or more commands. Essentially, custom commands can be shortcuts for a long sequence of commands, making it easy to use Bixby.

Another important distinguishing feature that Bixby boasts of is performing tasks in different applications. Samsung notes that you can use voice to perform almost every action in an app if it is Bixby-enabled. While Google Assistant can also be used to perform tasks like opening an app, its support for performing tasks within an app is quite rudimentary when compared to Samsung Bixby.

Mr. Asim Warsi, Samsung India’s Senior VP, Mobile Business, said,

“At Samsung, we listen to our consumers and bring in meaningful innovations that help make their lives better. With Bixby, the phone adapts to you and not the other way around. It’s a smarter way to use your phone and get more done. Keeping in mind the diversity of Indian accents and our commitment to ‘Make for India’, Bixby has been optimized to understand Indian accents,”