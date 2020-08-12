Ronnie O’Sullivan vs Mark Selby live stream: how to watch snooker semi-final from anywhere

Can Rocket Ronnie move a step closer to sealing a sixth world crown at the Crucible? Read on as we explain how to get a snooker live stream and watch Ronnie O'Sullivan vs Mark Selby online today from anywhere on earth.

O’Sullivan produced a rip-roaring comeback to defeat Mark Williams 13-10 on Tuesday to set up this last-four clash.

Ronnie O'Sullivan vs Mark Selby live stream O'Sullivan vs Selby gets under way in tonight's evening session at the Crucible, which is scheduled for a 7pm BST start. Anyone in the UK can watch the World Snooker Championship for FREE courtesy of BBC iPlayer - and anyone wanting to get their home coverage from abroad need only download our recommended VPN to watch every frame from anywhere.

O'Sullivan had to overcome a five-frame deficit to beat three-time tournament winner Williams, sealing the win on a re-spotted black in a extraordinary end to the 23rd frame in which he had earlier missed a straightforward blue for the match.

Selby, meanwhile, impressed during a 13-7 win over Neil Robertson to reach the semi-finals for the sixth time, highlighting many pundits' view that the former world no.1 is back to somewhere approaching his best.

While friends when away from the green baize, O’Sullivan and Selby have played out one of the sport's most enduring recent rivalries. While Selby may be nicknamed the Jester from Leicester in the past, O'Sullivan has labelled his opponent ‘The Torturer’ for his grinding ability to see out a game, perfectly illustrated by his epic 2014 World Championship final victory over O’Sullivan.

The Rocket, nevertheless comes into this encounter with the bragging rights from their last meeting, having beaten Selby convincingly 5-1 in the quarter-finals of the Welsh Open back in February.

Read on as we explain how to watch Ronnie O'Sullivan vs Mark Selby and get a World Snooker Championship live stream for FREE!

Can't miss sport: watch a Champions League live stream

Ronnie O'Sullivan vs Mark Selby session times

Local times for this World Snooker Championship semi-final match are below - for additional times, scroll down to the relevant country section. Play gets under way in Sheffield on Thursday at 7pm BST.

Thursday, August 12 at 7pm BST

Friday, August 13 at 2.30pm BST

Saturday, August 14 at 10am BST (first session) and 7pm BST (second session)

FREE Ronnie O'Sullivan vs Mark Selby live stream: watch the World Snooker Championship in the UK

The BBC goes all out with its coverage of the national treasure that is the World Snooker Championship. So if you're in the UK right now, then you can catch it on BBC One, Two, and Four for live broadcasts - and use the Red Button to watch highlights and action from additional tables. If you're not in front of a television, then the Beeb's iPlayer streaming service is the way to tune in. Both options are completely FREE to watch in the UK - and signing up for an account couldn't be easier.

How to watch a World Snooker Championship live stream from abroad today

If you're not in the UK this fortnight and find the BBC coverage unavailable where you are, then there are still many ways to watch the World Snooker Championship online.

Scroll down to see various international viewing options, but if it's geo-blocking that's stopping you from getting your snooker live stream fired up, then we think we can help.

The solution to this and many other common internet grievances comes in the form of a VPN - a handy bit of software that lets you relocate the IP address of your device to practically anywhere in the world. It's the best way we know of to take your favourite streaming services and content away with you on holiday or business.

Here's our top pick and how to get started.

Try ExpressVPN and get 3-months FREE with this deal

Our software experts have tested more than 100 VPNs and it's ExpressVPN that comes out on top every time. There are plenty of reasons why, but the main factors are its speed, security and simplicity to use - you can get started in no time at all. We also like the fact that you can try it out effectively for free, thanks to its 30 day money-back guarantee. You can use it with loads of devices at once including Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, PC, Mac, iPhone, Android phone, iPads, tablets etc. And if you subscribe to ExpressVPN now now, you'll also get 49% off the usual price, equation to 3-months extra for FREE. VPNs are ridiculously easy to set up and use and aren't just for watching snooker abroad - they're a great first line of defence for your online activity and many people use them to get around other geo-blocked websites or to access foreign Netflix content.View Deal

O'Sullivan vs Selby: live stream the 2020 World Championship in the US

DAZN US is broadcasting the World Snooker Championship for the first time to American fans , including this hotly-anticipated semi-final clash. Priced from just $19.99 a month, it's pretty much on a par with most streaming-only sports platforms and offers plenty to watch other than just snooker - boxing and cricket being two of its bigger draws. Don't forget, any Americans away from home can still access their normal subscriptions with a VPN.

How to watch World Snooker Championship: live stream Ronnie O'Sullivan vs Mark Selby in Australia

Eurosport has the rights to stream snooker live in Australia, including this clash between Ronnie O'Sullivan and Mark Selby. You can either add the channel to your Foxtel package if you subscribe to cable TV - or try and see if a streaming service like Kayo Sports meets your needs. It even offers a FREE 14-day trial period so you can check it out and see if the cord cutting life is right for you. Whatever you decide, remember you can always bag a VPN if you need to take your streaming service access with you when you're travelling - which is only fair, given that you pay for it.

How to watch World Snooker Championship: live stream O'Sullivan vs Selby in Canada

You catch all of the World Snooker Championship action live this year in Canada via streaming service DAZN. There's a 1-month FREE trial, which is easily long enough to cover the remainder of the 2020 tournament. Then, decide if keeping it on for $20 a month or $150 annually works for you. And don't forget, Canadian residents who subscribe to such streaming services but are out of the country at game-time can always follow the VPN route as outlined above.