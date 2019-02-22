Realme 3 to launch in India on March 4

Realme will be launching the Realme 3 smartphone soon. The company announced via Twitter that the launch event, which will be available via live stream for everyone to follow, that the smartphone will be launched on March 4.

Look at the sky, the stars are unwrapping something celestial. Witness the launch of #realme3 #PowerYourStyle live on 4th March on our official handles and be a part of the cosmic event. Find out more at https://t.co/HrgDJTZcxv pic.twitter.com/gG0l0ZnBm1February 22, 2019

The Realme 3 will be powered by the MediaTek Helio P70 chipset, the same as the Realme U1; This processor is claimed to consume 40% less power during heavy gaming, and has a faster CPU and download speed as compared to the Realme 2 Pro's Snapdragon 660 chipset. However, some speculate that the global variant of the smartphone will be powered by the MediaTek Helio P60 SoC.

The Realme 3 is the successor to the Realme 2 which was launched in India in August last year. The Realme 3 also has vertically-aligned dual rear cameras and a diamond design on the rear panel, and one of the rear cameras is rumoured to be a 48MP main sensor.

Due to eased market restrictions, e-carriers Amazon and Flipkart will not offer Realme devices exclusively. The price of the Realme 3 is not known, but is expected to be under Rs 10,000.

The launch event will begin at 12:30pm IST on March 4, and Realme has also sent out media invites to the same.