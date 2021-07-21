Amazon PS5 restock: $499 PS5 Disc is in stock in the US – how to buy it today

Trust and credibility (Image credit: Matt Swider / Instagram) PS5 restock tracker Matt Swider has helped 59,000 people in the US buy a next-gen console in 2021 with his tireless 24/7 tracking, in-stock Twitter alerts and exclusive restock reporting.

Update: The Amazon PS5 restock today in the US had the $499 PS5 Disc Edition in stock – and those following our 24/7 PS5 restock Twitter tracker Matt Swider were the first to get a Twitter alert and you will too – if you follow his account and turn on notifications. We haven't seen the PS5 Digital console in stock at the $399 MSRP level, but we're constantly checking Amazon for PS5 as well as other US retailers.

► When will PS5 restock? Follow our PS5 restock Twitter tracker Matt Swider and turn on notifications for restock news. It's the fastest way to get PS5 restock updates.

► Don't buy from other Twitter users – ever. They're all scams. Only buy from the US stores Matt alerts you about. No one will legitimate sell a PS5 for just $550.

(Image credit: Matt Swider / Twitter)

This is how to buy the Sony console from more than a dozen stores in the US, and though it's still difficult to purchase, Matt has helped almost 59,000 people find a next-gen console for sale. When will PS5 be in stock next? Besides the Amazon PS5 restock today, there are several PS5 Disc and PS5 Digital bundles as part of the Newegg Shuffle today, while we're due for a Walmart PS5 restock tomorrow. Here's the latest PS5 restock news.

(Image credit: Matt Swider / Twitter)

Matt Swider will send out an alert as soon as the PS5 is in stock, like he did for the Sony Direct restock last night at 5pm EDT. Follow and turn on notifications for a similar alert for the PS5 Newegg and Walmart restock.

Amazon PS5 restock: PS5 Disc on sale in the US

Amazon PS5 restock date: It's happening right now

It's happening right now How to buy PS5 from Amazon: Follow our PS5 restock tracker account

Amazon in the US has PS5 for sale right now in the US, with the $499 PS4 Disc on sale today. So far, we haven't seen PS5 Digital ins tock for the $399 MSRP just yet.

Developing...

Best Buy PS5 restock: this week or a break?

Last Best Buy PS5 restock date: Wednesday, July 14 at 2:47pm EDT

Wednesday, July 14 at 2:47pm EDT How to buy PS5 from Best Buy: Follow our PS5 restock tracker account

The Best Buy PS5 restock has become hard to nail down in the second half of 2021 simply because the retailer is constantly switching up the times, likely in an effort to fool persistewnt resellers. Not that it matters – bots are still able to get the console, according to our investigations of the PS5 resell market and it's made buying the PS5 in some of the most popular cities in the US, like New York, nearly impossible.

Doing in-store Best Buy restock isn't the answer it seems. There was a Best Buy in-store RTX GPU stock today, July 20, and it was pure chaos. We don't expect any of the Best Buy stores to sell consoles. So far in 2021, it's always been 'buy online and pick-up in-stores' roughly 3-5 days later (they're held at regional warehouses and shipped to individual stores throughout the week).

Sony Direct PS5 restock sold out in 35 minutes

Sony Direct PS5 restock date and time for everyone: July 19 at 5:05pm EDT

July 19 at 5:05pm EDT Sony Direct PS5 restock – if you had the email invite: July 19 at 3pm EDT

July 19 at 3pm EDT How to buy PS5 from Sony Direct: Follow our PS5 restock tracker account

The Sony Direct PS5 restock was a massive success for the followers of Matt Swider, with hundreds of people being able to buy the PS5 console. However, not every one of his 786,000 followers was able get through the Sony Direct virtual queue.

Sony Direct randomizes who will get through the waiting process, though our expert advice always suggests using multiple devices to increase your chances. Both PS5 Disc at $499 MSRP and the PS5 Digital at the slightly cheaper price of $399 were on sale today, but, as always, PS5 Digital Edition went out of stock first, a few minutes before PS5 Disc sold out.

The restock time was at 5:05pm EDT, which is in line with when Sony Direct does a virtual queue for everyone. Two hours before that time, at 3pm EDT, there was a separate smaller Sony Direct virtual queue for people who got a special email invite ahead of time (about 40 hours in advance).

According to our exclusive reporting, not everyone from the invite-only virtual queue was able to buy the console, which is extremely rare, especially when Sony Direct opens up orders to everyone else.

(Image credit: Twitter / Matt Swider)

Walmart PS5 restock

Next Walmart PS5 restock date: could be Thursday, July 22 at 3pm EDT

could be Thursday, July 22 at 3pm EDT Consistent restock pattern: Almost always a Thursday – but not every Thursday

Almost always a Thursday – but not every Thursday Last minor Walmart PS5 restock date: Thursday, July 1 at 3pm EDT

Thursday, July 1 at 3pm EDT Last major Walmart PS5 restock date: Thursday, June 17 at 3pm EDT

Thursday, June 17 at 3pm EDT How to buy PS5 from Walmart: Follow our PS5 restock tracker account

The Walmart PS5 restock is five weeks in the making if it happens this week, and we expect to see orders open through the largest US retailer on Thursday at 3pm EDT – again if it happens. Walmart has hardly ever deviated from that restock time in 2021.

Why are we confident a Walmart PS5 restock is due? Because while Walmart takes a long time to ship consoles, almost all of the customers from one month ago do now have the PS5 Disc in their hands. That's a good sign that Walmart is ready to have PS5 for sale and Thursday, July 22 is the day we're eying the most.

GameStop PS5 restock: every 10 to 15 days (it's been 3)

Next GameStop PS5 restock date: Likely late this week or next week

Likely late this week or next week Last GameStop PS5 restock date: Thursday, July 16 at 11am EDT

Thursday, July 16 at 11am EDT How to buy PS5 from GameStop: Follow our PS5 restock tracker account

The GameStop PS5 restock date is every seven and 15 days, and so far it's been just five days since the game retailer has had the PS5 in stock in the US. Buyers of the last restock on Thursday, July 16 are just now getting their PS5 console orders in the mail. GameStop is one to hold out for because it offers bundles; this turns off resellers who can't easily profit off readily available games and accessories, and that's a good thing for real gamers who are still on the hunt for a PS5 console. GameStop is also limiting early access to its PS5 restock events to its Power Rewards Pro members, which costs $15 a year, further thinning out the heard.

Going by that time table, the next PS5 restock at GameStop should be late this week (from Wednesday to Friday) or early the week after (Monday to Wednesday), if the US game retailer sticks to its usual pattern that's been used for much of 2021.

Look for an alert for the GameStop PS5 restock similar to this one.

(Image credit: Matt Swider / Twitter)

PS5 restock at other stores in the US

The PS5 restock dates are never set is stone, even when our sources tell us there's a restock planned or not planned, the person in charge of the add-to-cart button at a much higher level has the final say. That said, we never know when another store may have an unexpected PS5 restock.

GameStop usually does every seven to 15 days (it's been five days so far), and Costco is (mostly) unpredictable for us outside of a few times in which inside sources gave us a heads-up. That means it's critical to pay special attention to our PS5 restock alerts on Twitter so that you can finally buy and own the Sony console.