Prime Day pricing on the latest model Apple iPad at Walmart

Amazon Prime Day is still over a month away, but that doesn't mean you can't find killer deals right now. Walmart has the 128GB Apple iPad on sale for $329 – that's a $100 discount, and the lowest price we've seen for the latest model tablet.



The 2018 iPad features a 9.7-inch Retina display and Touch ID, so you can securely unlock your tablet with a tap of your finger, and includes an A10 Fusion chip for powerful laptop-like performance, enabling you to run even the most demanding apps, including augmented reality experiences.

The latest iPad offers an upgraded 1.2MP front-facing camera that allows you to FaceTime in HD, features Apple Pay, and boasts impressive all-day battery life of 10 hours. And with 128GB storage you can store movies and pictures, and download apps and games, without having to worry about filling up your tablet.



This is a fantastic price for a newer model iPad, but this deal from Walmart is a limited-time promotion, so you should take advantage while you can.

Get the latest model Apple iPad on sale for $329. That's a $100 discount for the tablet, which packs 128GB of storage and comes in choice of gold, space gray or silver.

If you don't need as much storage and want to save some money, Walmart also has the 32GB Apple iPad on sale for just $249 – that's an $80 discount, and the best price we've found for the tablet.

Get the latest model iPad on sale for $249 at Walmart. This is the best price we've seen for the 9.7-inch tablet, which features 32GB of storage and offers 10 hours of battery life.

