LG G Watch now $50 cheaper following Apple Watch reveal

Apple's long rumored smartwatch may be months away from actully being strapped onto consumers' wrists, but Google is wasting no time discounting one of its Android-based wearables.

The Google Play Store today kicked off "special fall savings" on the Android Wear-powered LG G Watch, which is now $50 cheaper than it was prior to the debut of the Apple Watch at a media event in Cupertino on Tuesday.

Now priced at $179 in the same Black Titan or White Gold color schemes, the discounted price appears ill-timed in the wake of Apple showing its own smartwatch hand yesterday, although that wearable won't hit stores until early 2015 at a price tag of $349 and up.

For owners of compatible Android handsets, that makes the G Watch a bargain by comparison (especially considering Apple Watch requires an iPhone 5 or later), but the deal expires on September 23, which is less than two weeks away.

VZW or bust

Although it's not quite such a bargain, Verizon Wireless has started accepting preorders for a competing Android Wear device, the Motorola Moto 360, priced at a discount-free $249.99 from the carrier's website.

Available in black or gray, Verizon's Moto 360 isn't expected to ship until October 27, and that price only gets you a leather band, rather than Motorola's stainless steel band, which is sold separately as an accessory.

Verizon Wireless is also taking part in the LG discounting fun by offering the G Watch for the same $179.99, a 22 percent discount; regardless of which smartwatch you decide to purchase, Verizon orders are shipped absolutely free.

The first Android Wear devices have received mixed reviews thus far, with the Moto 360 largely faring better than competitors, so we wouldn't be surprised to see steeper discounts in the months ahead - especially in the months leading up to the actual release of Apple Watch.