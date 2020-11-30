Pick up a Cyber Monday deal on these iPhone accessories and save big

A smartphone is a useful tool, but you can help it go that extra mile by buying an iPhone accessory to help it reach its full potential. There are loads of Cyber Monday deals on useful gadgets that could end up being your vital iPhone companion.

We've hunted down deals on various different gadgets and accessories that work with iPhones, from wireless chargers to photography tools, so your Cyber Monday shop doesn't take up too much of your day. All of these will save you money on stuff you might have ended up buying anyway.

Popsockets: $14.99 $11.24 at Amazon (save $3.75)

Popsockets are little grips that you stick to the back of your phone, and they make sure you can easily grip the thing. There are loads on sale on Amazon, with patterns on loads of pop culture properties like Pokemon or Star Wars, and some pattered ones too.

Manfrotto Universal Smartphone Clamp: $19.99 $14.99 at Amazon (save $5)

This smartphone clamp holds your iPhone, so you can attach it to professional camera tripods, glmbals or other instruments. If you have lots of photography gear already it can be a super useful way of giving your smartphone the same treatment, though if you're buying a new tripod, it'll work just as well.



Belkin Wireless Chargers: up to 40% off various models on Amazon

Belkin's sleek wireless chargers work with iPhones, and an Amazon sale has brought the prices down as low as $24 for some models. The savings go up to 40% which is a good amount off an accessory that's super useful if you have a compatible device.

LED Selfie ring light with tripod: $39.96 $25.81 at Amazon

You can save $14 on this portrait photo bundle which is designed to be great for selfie or portrait phone pictures. It contains ring lights, tripods, a BlueTooth shutter and more, perfect for people who want to take the best iPhone pictures.

Various savings on iPhone cases

Amazon has a whole list of cases on offer, with various savings on different brands, depending on which phone you've got. You can find the whole list by clicking this button and then choosing which phone you've got, to pick between all the various cases.

Apple Watch Series 6 (40mm, GPS): $399 $329.98 at Amazon

The all-new Apple Watch Series 6 gets a massive $70 price cut at Amazon in this early Black Friday deal. Apple Watches work well with iPhones, helping you handle notifications and track activities, and this price cut makes a brand-new Apple Watch 6 very tempting.



