Fuji reveals tough compact bolstered with Wi-Fi connectivity

The Fuji XP200 is waterproof down to 15 metres, shockproof from 2 metres, sand/dustproof and freezeproof down to -10C.

Along with its tough credentials, it also features a 16 million pixel 1/2.3 inch CMOS sensor that is sensitive up to ISO 6400. There's also CMOS Shift Image Stabilisation, designed to boost performance when shooting in low light conditions.

High speed action can be captured using the XP200's 10fps in continuous shooting mode at full resolution (for a maximum of 9 frames). Ultra high-speed continuous shooting at up to 60fps (for a maximum of 60 frames) is also available. A dedicated Burst mode button on the back of the camera is provided for quick operation.

The XP200 includes built in Wi-Fi and comes with the ability to transfer images and videos from the camera across to smartphones, tablets and PCs. A dedicated app for smartphones and tablets is available.

On the back of the camera is a 3 inch, high resolution 920k dot LCD screen which has an anti-reflective coating to help with bright shooting conditions. An automatic brightness adjustment feature is also included.

The XP200's lens is a 5x optical zoom device offering the 35mm equivalent of 28mm at the wide angle end, rising to 140mm. The optical zoom can be combined with Intelligent Digital Zoom to effectively double the reach of the lens.

Full HD video recording is available at 60fps. High speed video recording, to produce slow motion images, is available at up to 360fps.

Ergonomics

The camera has been designed for those wearing gloves, with an extra grip and large buttons making it easy to operate.

Several advanced digital filters are available to lend creativity to your images. These include Pop Colour, Toy Camera, Miniature and High Key. Other creative options include Motion Panorama 360 and high speed multi-frame processing (to achieve an HDR effect).

The Fujifilm XP200 price will be £229, with availability from the end of April.