Canon unleashes four new PowerShot cameras

Canon has launched four new PowerShot cameras, with the A3100 IS and A495 and two Argos exclusives – the A3000 IS and the A490.

Both the A3100 and the A3000 pack Canons' DIGIC III processing, and according to Canon 'sport a new, slim and lightweight body with an attractive exterior design, combining stand-out looks with a range of intelligent technologies.'

The A3100, priced at £189 is available in blue, red and silver, with the Argos lower-cost A3000 IS available in silver; all of the cameras are available in February.

PowerShot A3100 IS has a 12.1 Megapixel imaging sensor, while the PowerShot A3000 IS offers 10.0 MP.

Both new models have 'Smart Auto with Scene Detection, Smart Flash Exposure Face Detection Technology, Face Select & Track, Red-Eye Correction and Face Self-Timer feature (which allows the photographer to be included in group photos, only taking the shot when an extra face has entered the frame).

"In addition to high-quality images, both the PowerShot A3100 IS and the PowerShot A3000 IS capture video at VGA resolution with sound, offering users the ability to go beyond stills. Both models feature comprehensive software packages, including an integrated YouTube upload function, for sharing videos online quickly and easily," adds Canon's release.

"For the first time in a PowerShot A series model, the new models both feature Lithium-ion battery packs. Lightweight and rechargeable, Lithium-ion battery packs are slim and easier to carry, and provide the convenience of being able to be charged on demand.

"Both cameras are also compatible with SDHC and SDXC storage cards, offering up to 2TB (SDXC only) of convenient and reliable memory that users can take anywhere."

PowerShot A495 and PowerShot A490 –

The £139 PowerShot A495 and PowerShot A490 are billed as 'affordable and user-friendly compact digital cameras designed for fun, everyday use'.

"Available in silver (both models), red and blue (PowerShot A495 only), both new models offer a 10.0 Megapixel sensor and genuine Canon 3.3x optical zoom lens, producing large, detailed images, adds Canon.

"Smart Auto mode takes care of picture settings automatically, and a bright, vivid 6.2cm (2.5") LCD display makes it simple to frame, capture and share images.

Again, both models have advanced face detection, Red-eye Correction and VGA YouTube-able video.

The more expensive A495 has FaceSelf-Timer and Poster Effect.