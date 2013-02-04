Vodafone UK going all-in on Windows Phone 8 from February 6

It has taken a while, but the latest generation of Windows Phone 8 handsets from Nokia and HTC will finally be available for Vodafone customers this week.

In a post on the network's official blog on Monday, Voda revealed that the Nokia Lumia 920, Lumia 820 and Lumia 620 will all be available on pay-monthly plans from February 6.

The Nokia range will be joined on Vodafone by the flagship HTC Windows Phone 8X and 8S devices, although another notable WP8 handset, the Samsung Activ S, is missing at present.

The network had promised that WP8 devices would arrive on the network eventually, but since the launch of the new OS and its first handsets, Vodafone has been putting the devices through various network tests.

Unscathed

The post read: "Windows Phone 8 is nearly here. Since announcing that we'd be stocking the phones in a post late last year, we've been working day and night to get the new breed of Windows Phone devices through our network tests unscathed."

Vodafone is yet to reveal any pricing details, but given the range of devices going on sale, it's safe to assume there'll be something to meet every budget.

We're likely to learn more when the handsets are officially listed on Vodafone's online shop on Wednesday.

However, If you're already hell bent on snapping up one of the flagship WP8 models, then the Nokia Lumia 920 scored slightly higher than the HTC Windows Phone 8X in their respective TechRadar reviews.

Via The Next Web