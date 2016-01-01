The best Samsung Galaxy S6 prices and deals in January 2016

If you're interested in buying the Samsung Galaxy S6 then you aren't alone, because this phone currently tops the techradar charts as the best smartphone money can buy, even a few months after its launch. There's a good reason the S6 is so popular though – it's a ground-up reworking of Samsung's popular Galaxy S range. It features glass and metal this time around, shedding the plastic of the older models and bringing the phone even more into the premium end of the market.

The best Galaxy S6 deals:

Galaxy S6 32GB

In typical Samsung style, even the most basic Galaxy S6 packs a reasonable 32GB of local storage. Of course, you also get everything that makes this the best Galaxy 'S' yet. That starts with a big upgrade in material quality thanks to the alloy and glass construction. Then there's the ultra high-res display with no fewer than 2,560 by 1,440 pixels. That would be high end for a desktop computer, but this thing fits in your pocket. Overall, the 5.1-inch Super AMOLED display is a significant upgrade over the old Galaxy S5.

Galaxy S6 64GB

The next rung up on the Galaxy S6 ladder is the 64GB model. It's probably the sweet spot in the S6 range in terms of playing off purchase price with storage capacity. A little more space means this handset is viable as a movie machine. That's handy because given the gorgeous 5.1-inch Super AMOLED display. That screen is also all the better to view the S6's tweaked TouchWiz UI and slightly more up to date build of Google's Android smartphone operating system.

Galaxy S6 128GB

Who's the daddy of the Galaxy S6 range? That'll be the beefy 128GB model. The S6 is a high-end smartphone, so why not have the best of the best? With all that storage, you'll be able to make the most of the S6's outrageous oct-core Exynos 7420 processor. With four high power cores and four efficient cores, it's like having two processors in one. Likewise, with 128GB you'll have oodles of space for taking snaps and video with the S6's awesome 16MP camera, which is capable of record 4K video at 30 frames per second. Wow.