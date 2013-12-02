Carrier Cyber Monday deals include $49.99 Moto X, free phones

Sprint is tooting its horn on a bevy of Cyber Monday deals, including one of the lowest prices for the Moto X yet. OK, it's not a penny, but it's still a cheap-o price.

Today, Android purveyors can buy the Motorola flagship starting at $49.99. For just under $50, the Moto X is even cheaper than the Motorola's staring new mid-range device, the Moto G

For this low price purchasers will get a 4.7-inch device displaying at 1280 x 720 display. Inside there's also an 1.7GHz dual-core processor, 2GB of RAM, 10MP rear camera and 2MP front snapper.

Storage sits at 16GB, and while it comes running Android 4.2 Jelly Bean, there's an Android 4.4 KitKat upgrade coming soon.

Of course that's just the basic phone with a black or white Kevlar body; those who want to slap on some wood paneling or magenta edges will have to pay additional customization charges.

All the savings!

Sprint is also offering the 7-inch Samsung Galaxy Tab 3 at the same $49.99 price point with a new, two-year service agreement, which kind of un-cheapens the deal a bit.

The No. 3 carrier is practically giving away Samsung Galaxy S4 and LG G2 handsets for free with two-year agreements as well. This deal is only for today, so acting with speed is probably a smart call.

Everyone is doing it

Golden deals

Sprint isn't the only carrier doing deals for Cyber Monday. T-Mobile is out to one-up everyone by offering even more phones for zero bucks down on its contract free service.

The T-Mobile free phones include the HTC One, Galaxy S4, Galaxy S3, Galaxy Note 3, iPhone 5S, LG G2, Sony Xperia Z and Nexus 5.

While customers won't have to put any money down on their new phone, there are still monthly charges to contend with depending on what device you get.

Verizon also has its own unofficial holiday deals, including free smartphones like the LG G2, Samsung Galaxy S3 Mini, as well as the Motorola Droid Razr HD and Droid 4. Meanwhile, Big Red is also offering the Samsung Galaxy Note 2 for a discounted $49.99. All phones require a two-year contract activation for the special price.

Finally, to round out the sales from the mobile wireless world, AT&T is holding a one-day-only, half-off deal for a number of tablets such as the Samsung Galaxy Tab 2, Galaxy Note 8 and Asus MeMo Pad. You can also nab some of its smartphones for free including the HTC One, Motorola Moto X, Samsung Galaxy Note 2.