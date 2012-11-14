Samsung Galaxy S3 Mini to be Galaxy Axiom at U.S. Cellular?

Samsung is leaving no stone unturned in its quest for Android domination, with what appears to be a mid-range variant of the Galaxy SIII Mini aimed at U.S. Cellular customers in the near future.

Not everyone wants a flagship device such as the Samsung Galaxy SIII, which is why the Korean smartphone maker continues to roll out a number of variants to suit consumers from all walks of life.

The latest appears to be the Samsung Galaxy Axiom (SCH-R830), which leaked out Wednesday, courtesy of the popular and porous @evleaks Twitter account.

The Axiom should arrive sporting a 4-inch WVGA LCD display powered by a 1.2GHz dual-core Qualcomm MSM8960 processor.

A step down

While the processor is a modest step up from the Galaxy SIII Mini, the Samsung Galaxy Axiom is otherwise a move backward, with Android 4.0: Ice Cream Sandwich and a mere 4GB of internal storage.

The Axiom also comes with dual cameras: 5MP on the back and 1.3MP on the front, along with 1GB RAM and even 4G LTE wireless data capabilities.

Despite the photo and specs, little is known about the dimensions or battery capacity of the Samsung Galaxy Axiom.

According to Android Authority, the handset is expected to arrive on U.S. Cellular sometime in December, where it will likely be offered for under $100 on contract.