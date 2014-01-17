Panasonic to return, again, with shockproof smartphone at MWC 2014

Panasonic will apparently re-enter the smartphone market for a second time at MWC 2014 as fresh reports suggest the firm is working on a new, rugged handset.

Remember the Panasonic Eluga? Launched at MWC 2012 as Panasonic's return to the mobile game the waterproof phone sunk without a trace, resulting in the firm pulling out of the smartphone market completely in 2013.

According to Japanese site Asahi it won't be gone for long, as reports now point towards a shock proof handset being readied for the Barcelona show at the end of February.

When the going gets tough

There's not a huge amount of detail on the mystery Panasonic smartphone, but the unnamed sources do reveal that it will sport a 5-inch screen.

Apparently Panasonic is targeting users such as construction site workers for its next handset, suggesting that this may not be a particularly mainstream device.

TechRadar will be out in force at MWC 2014 to bring you all the latest from the show, including any possible return to form from Panasonic.

Via GforGames