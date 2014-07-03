Nokia Lumia 830 potentially spotted with metal frame

Images of an unnamed Nokia handset have popped up online, promoting reports that it could be the rumoured mid-range "Superman" or "Tesla" handset that's been linked to the firm.

Obviously Tesla and Superman are just development nicknames (we're also hearing about a low-end "Rock" and high-end "McLaren" linked to the Finnish firm), with a final retail name of possibly the Nokia Lumia 830 or Lumia 730 being bandied about.

The photos were spotted by WPDang on Chinese social network Weibo, and it's not possible to verify the authenticity of the shots so we could just be looking at a mock up device.

Is this the Lumia 830/730? (credit: Weibo/WPDang)

Material world

Take a look at the images and the handset in question appears to sport a metal frame and what looks like a plastic/polycarbonate rear - the same composition of materials that you'll find on the Nokia Lumia 930.

On the rear there's a large black circle housing the camera lens and flash, reminiscent of the unit on the back of the Lumia 1020, but unlike the 41MP-toting smartphone this setup sits flush with the device, suggesting it may not pack the same high-res technology.

Nokia hasn't given us any hints of its upcoming products, so we're going to have to sit tight and wait and see what it has in store later in the year.

Via TheVerge