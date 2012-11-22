Jelly Bean starts rolling out to Samsung Galaxy Tab 2

The Android 4.1 Jelly Bean update has apparently started to hit the 7-inch Samsung Galaxy Tab 2.

The 7-inch slate has witnessed some rather generous prices cuts of late, in the wake of the super cheap arrival of the Google Nexus 7, Amazon Kindle Fire HD and Nook HD – and now with Jelly Bean on the way the £147 proposition (for the 8GB model) is an attractive one.

According to SamMobile, Android 4.1.1 has started to crop up on Galaxy Tab 2 7.0 devices in France, which suggests the rest of Europe will follow suit soon.

Buttery smooth

You won't need to plug your Galaxy Tab 2 7.0 into your computer as the update is available over the air, but if you really are a glutton for punishment you can go via the Kies desktop software.

Jelly Bean brings with it a slicker user interface thanks to the "Project Butter" implementation and Google's own personal assistance service dubbed Google Now, which will tell you the weather, show you the latest football scores and tell you how long it's going to take to get home.

We're waiting to hear back from Samsung for the official line on this update, so hold tight while we dig a bit deeper.

