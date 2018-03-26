The best iPhone 7 deals in March 2018

Forget those iPhone 8 deals. Laugh in the face of iPhone X deals. The iPhone 7 remains one of the best mobiles we've ever used and the price of deals is much less than its 2017 successors.

Prices are pretty strong on the iPhone 7 at the moment - especially on Vodafone - with options including tariffs that cost less than £20 a month and total spends over the two years of well under £700. These tariffs make the iPhone 7 almost as cheap as some of the best iPhone 6S deals currently on the market, and hundreds of pounds cheaper than the iPhone X and 8.

On this page you'll find all of the best iPhone 7 deals you can get right now. Whether you're looking for unlimited data, a free phone or any other type of tariff, you can use our comparison chart below to choose the cheapest option out there. Scroll down to find the best deal for you. And don't forget that you'll get a tenner off the handset cost if you get your iPhone 7 from Mobiles.co.uk - you just need to enter 10OFF as a discount code when you get to the checkout.

Top 5 best iPhone 7 deals in the UK today

At the top of our guide you'll see what we've chosen as this month's best value iPhone 7 deals in the UK (if you're down under, head over to our best Australian iPhone 7 deals). These are chosen purely on the basis of value - unlike some other sites we don't manipulate the order of these deals for commercial gain! Then we pick out the best deals on the four major networks, those being EE, O2, Three and Vodafone.

iPhone 7 32GB | £190 upfront (with 10OFF code) | Unlimited calls and texts | 1GB data | £18pm

iPhone 7 32GB | £130 upfront (with EEMAZING20 code) | 2GB data | Unlimited mins and texts | £23pm

iPhone 7 32GB | £115 upfront (with 10OFF code) | Unlimited calls and texts | 4GB data | £23pm

iPhone 7 32GB | £19 upfront | Unlimited calls and texts | 30GB data | £34 per month

iPhone 7 128GB | FREE upfront | Unlimited data, calls and texts | £36 per month

This deal is the best around for the iPhone 7 handset with the extra memory, made even sweeter by the fact that you don't have to pay a thing ufront for the more expensive handset. On that basis, £36 monthly payments are pretty good. And 8GB data is darn good compared to the meagre amount you'd usually expect, notwithstanding the fact you're presumably not intending to stream and use the cloud a massive amount. Total cost over 24 months is £864 View this 128GB iPhone 7 deal at Affordable Mobiles

Now let's break down the best iPhone 7 deals by network...

Best iPhone 7 deals on EE this month

iPhone 7 32GB | £130 upfront (with EEMAZING20 code) | 2GB data | Unlimited mins and texts | £23pm

iPhone 7 32GB | FREE upfront | 15GB data | Unlimited mins and texts | £38pm

Don't fancy spending upwards of £100 on your new phone? Then this tariff from Mobiles.co.uk is a good'n. You get a completely FREE handset and then you have to pay £38 per month - that's not terrible for the iPhone 7 and a generous 15GB of data. Especially when you factor in the £30 automatic cashback, too. Total cost over 24 months is £912 View this iPhone 7 deal at Mobiles.co.uk

Best iPhone 7 deals on O2 this month

iPhone 7 32GB | £55 upfront (with 10OFF code) | Unlimited calls and texts | 4GB data | £30pm

Thanks to our exclusive Mobiles.co.uk's 10OFF discount code promotion, this remains one of the best value iPhone 7 deals on today's market. It isn't a huge amount at the outset and monthly payments of £30 don't feel too high for a phone that's still so good. And being O2, you also get the network's revered Priority rewards as well. Total cost over 24 months is £775 View this iPhone deal at Mobiles.co.uk

iPhone 7 32GB | £17.99 upfront | Unlimited calls and texts | 12GB data | £36 per month

O2's new 15GB tariffs are looking pretty darn good, and iPhone 7 deals are no exception. There isn't much to pay at the outset here, and then a pretty attractive £36 each month on your bills. Superb stuff. Total cost over 24 months is £881.99 View this iPhone 7 deal from Mobile Phones Direct

Best iPhone 7 deals on Vodafone this month

iPhone 7 32GB | £190 upfront (with 10OFF code) | Unlimited calls and texts | 1GB data | £18pm

iPhone 7 32GB | £115 upfront (with 10OFF code) | Unlimited calls and texts | 4GB data | £23pm

iPhone 7 32GB | £80 upfront (with 10OFF code) | Unlimited calls and texts | 16GB data | £30pm

Best iPhone 7 deals on Three this month

iPhone 7 32GB | £49.99 upfront | Unlimited calls and texts | 8GB data | £32pm

We frequently praise Three for turning out excellent value prices on big data plans, but this 8GB tariff is very handy if you're swayed by the numerical network. Total cost over 24 months is £817.99 View this iPhone deal at Affordable Mobiles

iPhone 7 32GB | £19 upfront | Unlimited calls and texts | 30GB data | £34 per month

iPhone 7 32GB | £19.99 upfront | Unlimited data, calls and texts | £46 per month

If you want to get an iPhone 7 with unlimited everything then this is the best deal out there at the moment. As you'd expect, the monthly fee is relatively high at £46 but that's actually very good value when you look at how much the other networks are charging for much less data. That all being said, with 30GB available for just £34 per month, the above deal is the one we'd go for! Total cost over 24 months is £1123.99 View this all-you-can-eat data deal at Affordable Mobiles