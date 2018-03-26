The best iPhone 6S deals in March 2018

It doesn't take a genius to work out why you've landed on this page, dear reader. You fancy a new iPhone, but the prices you've seen for the iPhone 8 have given you a fright and got you searching around for something a little cheaper. Grabbing an iPhone 6S deal is the obvious solution.

For a while that was only half true, after iPhone 7 deals took a massive price tumble and pulled the rug from under the best 6S prices. But we've just started seeing the first sub-£20 a month tariffs on Apple's 2015 flagship phone, once again making it a great budget option if you don't want to spend the earth on your new iPhone deal.

If you want more than the minimum of data, then check out our comparison chart below, or head straight down to our pick of the best tariffs on the web.

The 6S may not be the newest (or best) iPhone any longer, but it still features all of the excellence of one of Apple's best-selling phones – the iPhone 6 – with added features like improved battery life and 3D touch, where you can press a bit harder on the screen to get a different response.

See also: iPhone 8 deals | iPhone 7 deals | iPhone deals | iPhone SE deals | Samsung Galaxy S9 deals | Best mobile phone deals | iPhone 6S review

The top 5 best iPhone 6S deals in the UK this month:

We've gone all Top of the Pops to show you our favourite five iPhone 6S deals on the market right now - we'll give you a clue...they're much cheaper than the iPhone X! Read about all of the best iPhone 6S deals here, including tariffs on EE, O2, Vodafone and Three.

iPhone 6S 32GB | Vodafone | £125 upfront | Unlimited calls and texts | 1GB data | £18pm

We saw the first sub-£20 iPhone 6S deals come forth in the last month or two of 2017. They arrived from nowhere and really impressed us. The overall cost for two years is now way under the £500-mark, which is impressive for such a good iPhone. But it shouldn't surprise you to see that you only get 1GB of data each month - that won't suit everybody. Total cost over 24 months is £557 Get this iPhone 6S deal from e2save

iPhone 6S 32GB | EE | £15 upfront (with 10OFF code) | Unlimited calls and texts | 4GB data | £25pm

One of the cheapest tariffs we've seen EE put out for the iPhone 6S in recent times. £25 is an alarmingly good monthly bill for a phone that remains one of our all time faves, and there's hardly anything to pay upfront. This offer is not to be sniffed at, especially when you look around at the cost of the iPhone 8 and X. Plus, you'll be on the UK's fastest 4G network. Total cost over 24 months is £615 View this cheap iPhone deal at Mobiles.co.uk

iPhone 6S 32GB | Three | £9.99 upfront | Unlimited calls and texts | 8GB data | £28pm

Skip over to Three, double the data and shave a fiver off the upfront cost and this is where you find yourself. The bills are a little more steep, but this is a great price if you need some more leeway on your data allowance. If you don't already know, it's worth bearing in mind that Three's Wuntu app now get's you free and cheap perks every week as well. The cost over 24 months is £681.99 Get this iPhone 6S deal at Buymobiles

iPhone 6S 32GB | Three | FREE upfront | Unlimited calls and texts | 30GB data | £31pm

Of course Three has always been famous for being the network that still offers an unlimited data option, but we're going for the 30GB option here - it's a lot cheaper and we're betting that most people only want unlimited data for the safety of it. This deal is fantastic too - only £31 a month and absolutely free upfront. You can't get big data for better at the moment. Total cost over 24 months is £744 View this deal at Affordable Mobiles

iPhone 6S 128GB | O2 | £50.99 upfront | Unlimited calls and texts | 15GB data | £34pm

If you're more interested in keeping all your songs, videos and photos on your memory card than you are the cloud and streaming, then this is one of the cheapest tariffs currently out there for the 128GB handset. And you don't even have to compromise on the data you use, as 15GB is a plentiful amount to play with. This from O2 truly is the best of both worlds. Total cost over 24 months is £866.99 Get this 128GB iPhone 6S deal from Mobile Phones Direct

iPhone 6s review

Still brilliant a couple of years on

Screen size: 4.7-inches | Resolution: 750 x 1334 | Rear camera: 12MP | Front camera: 5Mp | Weight: 143g | OS: iOS 10 | RAM: 2GB | Battery: 1715mAh

Dazzling design

3D Touch innovation

Superb OS

Battery life is mediocre

It may be very similar to its predecessor, but there's no denying that the iPhone 6s makes a fantastic alternative to the much more pricey iPhone 8. 3D Touch is a genuine innovation, and the phone works fluidly at nearly every task. Simply splendid.

Read TechRadar's full iPhone 6S review