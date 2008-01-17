Hands on with the Nokia N82

The Nokia N82 multimedia handset is a real powerhouse. Its specifications are pretty much the same as the Nokia N95 - there's GPS functionality, Wi-Fi and high-speed HSDPA 3G connectivity, a 5-megapixel camera, a 3.5mm audio jack for using the integrated MP3 player and FM radio, plus an expandable microSD slot.

And with its titanium housing, the N82 instantly appeals. The candybar-style handset is bigger than many of our recent mobile favourites, but you shouldn't let that put you off.

Carl Zeiss optics

We especially liked the speedy 5-megapixel camera, complete with Carl Zeiss optics, auto-focus and a built-in Xenon flash. It is simply one of the best camera offerings we've seen on a mobile phone - and that includes our recent favourites - the LG KU990 Viewty, Samsung SGH-G600, Nokia N95 and the Sony Ericsson K850i.

The Xenon flash works wonders, and lights subjects up naturally. It captures MPEG-4 VGA video at up to 30fps to make sure you get all the action, and photos and videos are easily stored on the expandable memory.

As for build, the N82 feels sturdier than the N95 - there are no moving parts so it won't activate itself in your pocket or bag, something we find happens all the time with the N95 slider phone. The buttons are quite small and fiddly compared to those on the N95 though.

The Nokia N82 is available from Carphone Warehouse now, priced from free on certain contracts. We'll be giving the phone a full review very soon.