Google releases Squared into Labs

Google Squared has been released into Labs, meaning users can now have a play with the fact-collection concept in beta form.

Users will now be able to search for a topic and see the information organised in a spreadsheet, with relevant information added to each column.

For instance, if you're looking to find out about your favourite football team, just type in the name, and it will give you a squad list, with information like position, weight and previous clubs.

Should the results be inaccurate, searchers can then delete them and ask for more information to make the search more accurate.

Not perfect

It's far from a perfect model with many results coming back as inaccurate, unrelated or just plain insane, as you can see from our recent hands on with the system.

But this is the reason Labs exists, and Google has held its hands up and said that it might be erratic, but the more people play with it the more information it can gather to turn it into a perfect model.

"This technology is by no means perfect. That's why we designed Google Squared to be conversational, enabling you to respond to the initial result and get a better answer," said Google on its official blog.

"If there's another row or column you'd like to see, you can add it and Google Squared will automatically attempt to fetch and fill in the relevant facts for you. As you remove rows and columns you don't like, Google Squared will get a fresh idea of what you're interested in and suggest new rows and columns to add."

Via Official Google Blog