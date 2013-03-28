Half the UK now have 4G coverage as EE's roll-out hits another 13 cities

No doubt it's high-fives all round over at EE as the UK's first, and currently only, 4G network celebrates bringing its superfast network to 50 towns, meaning it now reaches half of the population.

As EE switches 4G on in another 13 towns and cities today, it hits the milestone of 50 per cent population coverage - keeping it on track for its goal of 70 per cent of Brits covered by the end of this year.

Those lucky new locations are, in no particular order other than alphabetical: Bradford, Bingley, Doncaster, Dudley, Harpenden, Leicester, Lichfield, Loughborough, Luton, Reading, Shipley, St Albans and West Bromwich.

More where that came from

EE plans to bring the number of covered towns and cities to 80 by the time June rolls around - and it will be eager to offer 4G to as many as possible before the likes of Three, O2 and Vodafone get their rival services online towards the end of 2013.

Among the frenzy of back slapping and party popping, the folk over at EE towers still have a job on their hands to win over a large chunk of consumers who simply believe the service is just too gosh darn expensive.

Especially when you take a gander at Three's 4G pricing structure which claims you won't pay any more for 4G than you do for 3G - although data allowances are not clear yet.

Obviously EE is quick to point out the additional benefits which come with its service, plus there is a need to recoup the money it splashed on rolling out its LTE service ahead of its rivals - but we're still waiting to see a properly affordable 4G price plan.