CurrentC set to launch next month to take on Apple Pay

Have you made much use of Apple Pay yet? If you're not taken with the Cupertino company's mobile payments platform then don't worry - there's another one launching next month.

CurrentC has been developed by major US retailers including Target and Walmart, retailers eager to retain some control over the next-generation payment platforms that are supposedly replacing cards and cash in the next few years.

The existence of the mobile payments system is no secret but there are new reports suggesting it could launch next month (August). According to Bloomberg, CurrentC is going to roll out as a limited trial to begin with.

Strange currencies

An imminent launch would make a lot of sense considering Apple Pay is already out there and the likes of Android Pay and Samsung Pay are getting ready to jump in as well. That's a lot of Pay platforms.

What complicates matters further is that different countries are at different stages with all these technologies - contactless credit cards (and the terminals needed to work with them) are much more common the UK than they are in the US, for example.

CurrentC is going to go live in the United States to begin with and there's no word yet on international expansion. What's certain is that in the next few years you're going to have a whole host of payment methods to choose from when you get to the checkout.