Galaxy S4 release gets slightly less hazy on AT&T

AT&T announced pricing and pre-order info for Samsung's much-anticipated Galaxy S4 last week, but it left out some key information.

Today that's been rectified.

The carrier's initial announcement only included a single price, $249.99 with a two-year contract, despite the S4 coming in both 16GB and 32GB varieties.

Now the carrier has rectified that oversight with an update to that announcement, clarifying that it's the 32GB model that will cost $249.99, while the 16GB S4 will come for $199.99.

Pre-orders for Samsung's new flagship Android phone begin April 16 on AT&T, though no actual release date has yet been announced.

Blips are TechRadar's new news nuggets that you'll find percolating through the homepage - or you can see them all by hitting the blip keyword below.