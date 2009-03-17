Apple unveils iPhone 3.0 with copy and paste

Apple has unveiled the latest firmware upgrade to the iPhone and iPod touch with a preview of the iPhone 3.0 software, finally including copy and paste functionality.

Users simply need to double tap a section of text and a text bubble pops up with the options to cut, copy and paste. End points can be dragged to select the text you want, and you can also select whole portions of text by sliding your finger over the section.

And the iPhone can now not only copy text, but also HTML, and users can simply shake the iPhone to make it undo the last selection.

And pictures haven't been excluded from the copy and paste game, as users can copy multiple pictures and paste them into a mail.

Scott Forstall, SVP of iPhone Software at Apple, said: "We've been working really hard to design an easy to use interface for this on our touchscreen display."

Pushing back

Push email notification has also finally reared its head on the iPhone 3.0 firmware update, which Forstall admitted: "We're late on this one."

It won't work with background processing, so no multi-tasking will be available, as Apple says it's "not good for the customer".

Instead the iPhone will be 'listening' for new emails, with only a 23 per cent battery life drop, compared to the 80 per cent Apple believes happens on other devices.

The push notification will also allow the use of more responsive IM, with the likes of Meebo now deciding that creating Apps for the iPhone is a viable commercial possibility thanks to the push notification functionality.

