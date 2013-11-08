A guide to Android 4.4 KitKat

Android 4.4 KitKat has made its entrance with the LG Nexus 5, bringing the latest flavour of Google's homegrown mobile OS to the table.

KitKat doesn't mark a massive leap forward for Android as we were possibly hoping to see with version 5.0 - formally known as Key Lime Pie - but there are still a few tweaks and new features to be had that should appease Android users.

As well as bringing Google Now to the forefront of the phone alongside voice-activated search, the new Hangouts app combines all your SMS, MMS and Hangouts into one place, something that's not a million miles from BlackBerry 10's messaging hub.

Check out the video below for our handy walkthrough guide, where we showcase some of the new features on offer in Android's new chocolate-coated operating system.