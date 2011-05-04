7digital Android app revamp adds MP3 downloading

7digital has announced a massive revamp of its Android app, which allows MP3 downloading straight from the application.

The news comes on the same day that Spotify announced that it would be allowing iPod integration into the service and the ability to wirelessly sync your MP3 playlists in Spotify from your computer to your phone.

Major update

7digital has been working on its new app for some time. Earlier in the month, TechRadar exclusively spoke to Ben Drury CEO of 7digital, who said about the then upcoming update: "It is similar to what you get on the PlayBook and the Galaxy Tab but it is not tied to any product. It offers a nice purchase experience.

"It is an integrated store, offering access to your music library in the cloud. The original app doesn't have any of this so it is a major, major update.

"It has a really nice player, one-click purchasing and some nice features that people love like LastFM scrobbling and the stream quality changes depending on your Wi-Fi signal."

The 7digital Android application is free to download directly from the Android Market, GetJar and the Amazon Appstore.

Look out for our Ben Drury interview tomorrow. Part of Brit Week, he tells us how it is creating a technology business in the UK today.