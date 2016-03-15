Google Maps can order your Uber in just one tap

Google wants to make comparing and choosing the best way to get around, whether its via car, public transport, walking, cycling or even Uber options as easy as possible through its Maps app.

As part of this mission, the search giant today announced in a blog post that you'll be able to easily book an Uber through Google Maps "with one tap."

Google integrated Uber with Maps back in 2014, but an app update starting this week will add a whole new tab for Uber and other ride-sharing options.

It will show you the different Uber options, whether it be an UberX, UberXL or UberBlack, that are available for your travel route, as well as the different pricing and time estimates, "you can easily compare your options to find the fastest way there, without having to open multiple apps," Google explained.

Once you've chosen the option you want, you're taken to the Uber app, unfortunately, but it sounds as if you'll only need to confirm the booking.

"Select a service, and we'll take you directly to their app for you to book your ride with one tap," the search giant said.

The new ride-sharing tab update for Google Maps begins rolling out to Android in the coming days, and to iOS "very soon," so we'll get to see just how well it works then.

Google Maps is also partnering with regular cab companies around the world as part of the update, too.

Companies include 99Taxis in Brazil, Ola Cabs in India, Hailo in the UK and Spain, mytaxi in Germany and Spain, and Gett in the UK, and will appear within the ride sharing tab in Google Maps in the countries and regions where they are available.

Meanwhile Uber options will be available globally where it is available. However, there is currently no word whether Google will be adding cab companies in the US and other countries yet, unfortunately.