Google and Dish Network in talks over wireless service

Google has conquered the smartphone market with Android - DigiTimes Research reported in August that the versatile mobile operating system will account for 70 percent of handsets sold in the latter half of 2012.

And the Mountain View, Calif. company is well on its way to doing the same for TV and internet service, announcing plans in July to bring ultra-fast one gigabit-per-second fiber optic internet and TV to Kansas City.

Its tablets are also holding some ground as the Nexus 7 and new Nexus 10 are helping customers realize there are more slates than just those produced by a certain Cupertino company.

So why not conquer wireless service next?

Google and Dish, sitting in a tree

Google has reportedly held several recent discussions with satellite TV provider Dish Network regarding a partnership to launch a wireless service network that would match those of AT&T, Verizon and other major U.S. carriers.

The report came by way of the Wall Street Journal, which claimed to have spoken with "people familiar with the discussions."

But the paper stressed that discussions between Google and Dish are still early and may not amount to anything - and that Google isn't the only potential partner Dish is courting.

Dance with me?

Dish is reportedly spearheading the potential wireless service venture, having begun acquiring wireless spectrum in 2008.

While a Google spokesperson reportedly declined to comment on the rumor, Dish Chairman Charlie Ergen said in an interview Thursday that the cable provider has considered partnering with companies who would like to enter the wireless industry for the first time.

On the other hand, he said, it would be easier for Dish to partner with a company that already has wireless infrastructure in place, according to the WSJ.

The only thing standing in Dish's way is the regulatory approval - and finding the right partner.

Via Wall Street Journal