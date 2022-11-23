Paramount Plus' half price Black Friday deal finally makes it worth having

Black Friday offers are coming thick and fast in the run-up to the day itself, which actually arrives on November 25. With the biggest sales event of the year already upon us, though, we suspect you're scouring the web for all sorts of unmissable Black Friday deals.

Curiously, some of the world's best streaming services are getting in on the act this year, too. So far, we've seen a fantastic 80% off HBO Max Black Friday offer and a seemingly unbeatable Hulu Black Friday deal. Now, it's Paramount Plus' turn to tempt you with a suitably intriguing discount.

From now until Monday, November 28 (aka Cyber Monday), US and UK customers can buy a 12-month Paramount Plus subscription with 50% off its usual fee. For those in the US, that means an annual subscription – which usually costs $49.99 and $99.99 for the ads-supported and ads-free tiers – is currently priced at $24.95 and $49.95 respectively at paramountplus.com (opens in new tab). You'll need to use the code 'ALLYEAR' at checkout to get the discount.

In the UK, potential subscribers can sign up for a reduced fee of £34.95 – down from its normal £69.90 price point - using the above link. UK-based customers need to select the annual plan with 50% off to make the most of this deal.

(opens in new tab) Paramount Plus 12-month ads-free subscription – was $99.99 now $49.95 (opens in new tab)

With a 50% saving, this Paramount Plus Black Friday deal is well worth looking at. With plenty of surprisingly good content, including Yellowstone and Yellowjackets, available to watch, and Top Gun: Maverick set to join the service soon, it's definitely worth signing up for half the price.

New and returning customers can take advantage of this offer on both sides of the Atlantic. However, the 50% off offer isn't available as part of Paramount Plus' monthly plan, so make sure you select the annual subscription before you proceed to check out.

Now, you might be wondering why signing up for Paramount Plus is a worthwhile endeavor. After all, you can't afford to have a subscription for every streaming platform. And, with the likes of Netflix, Disney Plus, HBO Max, and Prime Video offering more content for their price points, Paramount Plus is likely down on your list of options when it comes to signing up for one.

Well, what if we told you that there are a number of brilliant TV shows and movies available to watch on Paramount's primary streamer? Say, like one of 2022's biggest blockbusters and plenty of award-winning TV series? Intrigued? Allow us to elaborate.

Top Gun: Maverick will be one of many quality Paramount Plus offerings later this year. (Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

For starters, Paramount Plus will be the best place to stream Top Gun: Maverick, which we gave five stars out of five stars in our review. The box office smash hit, which has earned almost $1.5 billion globally, comes to Paramount's streamer on Thursday, December 22 – read our Top Gun: Maverick streaming guide for more details – even though it's available to watch elsewhere. However, you'll have to pay a video-on-demand (VOD) rental fee to stream it via Amazon, Apple TV, and company. Why would you do that when you can watch it for free on Paramount Plus soon?

There are other films, which we consider to be the best Paramount Plus movies ever, on the streamer, too. From family-friendly flicks like Sonic the Hedgehog 2 and horror classics including Scream, to the Mission Impossible movies and even Grease, there are plenty of top-tier films to watch on the service.

And that's before we get onto the stellar line-up of TV series that Paramount Plus has to offer. Megahits, such as neo-western drama Yellowstone and Lost-style thriller show Yellowjackets, are absolutely worth watching and you can stream all seasons – including Yellowstone season 5, which started airing on November 13 – as soon as you sign up.

Yellowstone is a titan of a TV show, which you can stream exclusively on Paramount Plus. (Image credit: Paramount)

That duo aren't the only entries in our best Paramount Plus shows list, either. There are a slew of Star Trek movies and shows to stream, the Sylvester Stallone-starring Tulsa King, the divisive Halo TV adaptation, and 90s-era fan favorites including Frasier and Twin Peaks. You'll genuinely be surprised at how much great content there is on Paramount Plus.

Lastly, Paramount Plus is available on every device you can think of. From Roku streaming sticks and Chromecast devices, to AndroidTV and FireTV, you'll be able to download the app and be watching something within minutes. There's no excuse, then, not to try out Paramount's streaming service.

Speaking of trying it out, if you're unsure whether it's right for you, you can sign up for a seven-day Paramount Plus free trial. Stream a show or two, or catch up on some great films you missed out on in theaters. If you're happy with what's on offer – and, believe us, you will – you can still sign up for a half-price annual subscription before Cyber Monday ends. That's a win-win in our book.

Netflix and other big streamers might dominate the landscape right now, but Paramount Plus is well worth considering if you've become disenchanted with its more well-known competitors. At 50% off, you'll definitely get your money's worth with the amount of superb content it offers, so don't delay – grab Paramount Plus with an impressive discount today.

For more Paramount Plus content, find out how much it costs in non-US and UK regions. Alternatively, check out the best Black Friday TV deals if you're in the market for a new screen to watch your favorite shows and movies on.