Opera is adding cryptocurrency wallet access to its PC browser

Opera began testing a built-in cryptocurrency wallet for its Android browser last month, and after positive feedback the company has decided to add support for its PC browser too.

This will mean you no longer need to install a crypto wallet extension for your desktop browser, and the fact that the keys are stored using your phone's own security features (such as fingerprint recognition) means there's no need to remember long passwords .

Just scan a QR code on the PC browser and you'll have full access to your mobile wallet, including cryptocurrencies, tokens and collectibles like CryptoKitties.

Smooth and easy

"After making crypto payments smooth and easy on mobile, we wanted the find the perfect solution for PCs," said Krystian Kolondra, executive vice president of browsers at Opera. "We realized the best way is to utilize our new mobile crypto wallet technology and to give our PC users access to it."

We don't have a release date for the new PC browser, but Opera says it will be rolling out soon. The crypto-enabled Opera browser for Android is currently in private beta testing. To give it a try, just sign up with your email address.