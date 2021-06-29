Nothing Ear 1 launch date confirmed for latest true wireless earbuds challenger

We now know when we'll get our first proper look at the latest true wireless earbuds entrant to the market – the Nothing Ear 1 launch date is set for July 27.

We still don't know a great deal about the new company, founded by former OnePus co-founder Carl Pei, and while some small nuggets have slipped out its first product – the Ear 1 – information is thin on the ground here too.

The good news for those closely following Nothing is more will be revealed in the coming weeks.

The Nothing Ear 1 launch will take place on July 27, with the event kicking off at 4am PDT / 9am EDT / 2pm BST / 11pm AEST.

We expect the Ear 1 launch event will be an online-only affair with a live stream available to watch – but we're awaiting confirmation from Nothing on this.

Just the start

As for what to expect from its first product, Nothing claims the Ear 1 buds will have a "stripped-down aesthetic", which could see them borrow design elements from both the Sony WF-1000XM3 and the Apple AirPods' ear stems if a previous teaser image is anything to go by.

The Ear 1 earbuds will be the first in an ecosystem of products from Nothing, with the firm previously mentioning that it plans to launch a number of devices across various verticals – including smart home devices.

There's no set timing or further details for any other products just yet, but we may learn more about the company's vision during the Ear 1 launch on July 27.