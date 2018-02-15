Nokia 6 4GB variant announced, will be available exclusively on Flipkart

HMD Global has announced a new 4GB variant of its mid-range offering, the Nokia 6, starting from February 20th exclusively on Flipkart.com. With the new 4GB variant of the Nokia 6, HMD Global is taking on competing smartphones like the Redmi Note 5/Note 5 Pro, Moto G5S Plus that also offer 4GB RAM options.

Speaking on the announcement, Ajey Mehta, Vice President India, HMD Global, said,

“The Nokia 6 has emerged as the one of our most successful phones receiving plaudits for its design, durability and functionality from its countless fans. To take the Nokia 6 experience to the next level, we are now introducing an updated version of this great phone- one with 4GB of RAM,”

Nokia 6 Specifications

Featuring a metallic unibody design, each Nokia 6 unit is carved out of a single block of 6000 series aluminium, the Nokia 6 is sturdy phone. It features a 5.5-inch Full HD IPS LCD panel, and runs on near-stock Android 7.1.1 Nougat out of the box, with the Android 8.0 Oreo update on the way.

The Nokia 6 is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 chipset, paired with up to 4GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. Other features of the phone include support for microSD card, dual SIM, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, FM Radio and a fingerprint sensor. The phone is powered by a 3000mAh battery, and comes with a microUSB port.

Coming to the optics, the Nokia 6 features a 16MP rear camera with PDAF and an f/2.0 aperture. On the front, there is an 8MP camera with f/2.0 aperture and an 84-degree lens.

Nokia 6 4GB price and availability

The Nokia 6 4GB variant has been priced at Rs. 16,999 and comes with a launch offer of Rs. 2000 extra exchange discount. The phone will be available exclusively on Flipkart starting on February 20th.