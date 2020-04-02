Nikon makes its online photography classes free for April – here's how to watch

Nikon has just made another big addition to the growing list of free photography courses for those looking to boost their camera skills during the lockdown.

The Nikon School is a series of ten classes that are usually paid for, but will be available for free during the month of April.

Aimed at all levels of photographer, there are 40-minute classes for beginners on the 'Fundamentals of Photography' and 'Exploring Dynamic Landscape Photography'. But for those who have already got a few shutter clicks under their belts, there are also more advanced videos on subjects like 'The Art of Making Music Videos'.

All of the classes are taught by Nikon's pro photographers, so you're bound to pick up a few nuggets of wisdom from their decades of experience. We're particularly looking forward to dipping into the 50-minute masterclass on macro photography from talented ambassador Joey Terrill.

So how do you get the classes? When you go the Nikon School Online page it's not immediately obvious, but click on the 'play' button on the first video and you'll be invited to make a free account. Once you've signed up, all of the videos will be unlocked in the page's main player.

Free for all

The arrival of free Nikon School classes is another bonus for photographers in a time when online schools and software developers are giving more free stuff away than ever, thanks to the huge captive audience of quarantined snappers.

It follows the PPA (Professional Photographers of America) unlocking its entire 1,000-strong catalogue of classes and some great extended 90-day trials on the likes of Affinity Photo.

For novice photographers, though, the Nikon School videos might be the best tutored resource to go free so far, so make sure pay it a visit this month whatever brand of camera you own.

