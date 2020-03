New iPad Pro 2020 - deals, price and where to buy Apple's latest tablet

The new iPad Pro has just been released for 2020 and we're here to show you where to buy it, how much you should pay, and any deals to be had on Apple's most advanced range of tablets yet.

Two brand new Apple iPad Pros for 2020 have just come flying off the presses from Apple this month, replacing the venerable Pad Pro 11 and iPad Pro 12.9 models from 2018. These new entries come packed with a range of upgraded specs and features that we'll summarise here and are available directly from Apple and a number of other retailers this week.

Currently, you can order the all-new iPad Pro online at Apple.com in the US, UK, and Australia. Many retailers are now following suit with a whole range of new iPad pro deals, BHPhoto and Adorama have put up offers this past week so check out the prices below and be sure to visit their sites. Note - Apple is only offering their orders directly from their websites right now, as their physical stores remain closed due to the ongoing coronavirus situation.

Today's best Apple iPad Pro 11-inch (2020) deals Apple iPad Pro 11-inch (2020) Apple $799 View Apple iPad Pro 11", 128GB,... Adorama $949 View Apple 11" iPad Pro (Early... BHPhoto $1,049 Preorder Show More Deals

Today's best Apple iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2020) deals Apple iPad Pro 12.9-inch... Apple $999 View Apple 12.9" iPad Pro (Early... BHPhoto $999 Preorder Apple iPad Pro 12.9", 512GB,... Adorama $1,299 View Show More Deals

Cut to the chase? Here's where to buy the new Apple iPad Pro 2020

Visit the Apple Store in the US

Visit the Apple Store in the UK

Visit the Apple Store in Australia

Buy the new iPad Pro 2020 at BHPhoto ( 11-inch , 12.9-Inch )

( , Buy the new iPad Pro 2020 at Adorama (11-inch, 12.9-Inch)

Buy the new iPad Pro 2020 at Currys ( 11-inch , 12.9-Inch )

( , ) Buy the new iPad Pro 2020 at John Lewis (11-inch, 12.9-Inch)

New iPad Pro 2020 price: How much does it cost?

(Image credit: Apple)

Release date prices for the new iPad Pros are in line with Apple's previous iPad Pro range - that's to say premium prices for premium features. Here are the current launch starting prices for each size:



iPad Pro 11-inch (2020)

128GB - $799 / £769

- $799 / £769 256GB - $899 / £869

- $899 / £869 512GB - $1099 / $1069

- $1099 / $1069 1TB - $1299 / $1269

iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2020)

128GB - $999 / £969

- $999 / £969 256GB - $1099 / £1069

- $1099 / £1069 512GB - $1299 / $1269

- $1299 / $1269 1TB - $1499 / $1469

It's worth mentioning that these are just starting prices for the Wi-Fi only models, if you want to include the option for cellular capabilities then you'll be spending an extra $200 on top of the above asking prices.

If you're looking for the best new iPad Pro deals specifically, then you might have to wait as we've only got release prices right now - make sure you bookmark this page though, as we'll be sure to update it with any price drops.



New iPad Pro 2020: Specs and features

These iPads come with a selection of storage sizes (128, 256, 512GB, and 1TB) and in two colors (Silver, Space Gray). All variations and sizes feature the brand new Liquid retina display and A12Z Bionic chip - which the company claims is excellent for "editing 4K video or designing 3D models".

If you go for the 11-inch screen, you'll get yourself a 2388 x 1668 resolution, while the bigger 12.9-inch model has 2732 x 2048 standard. Both screen sizes offer 264 pixels per inch and a rapid 120HZ refresh rate, which should provide a smoother viewing experience when scrolling or watching over the normal 90HZ rate.

These iPads are also the first to feature two rear cameras and the new LiDAR Scanner - which aim to improve depth-sensing capabilities for portraiture and improved augmented reality app support. The cameras will also handle 4K - if you want to shoot footage directly from the iPad itself for ease of use.

Software-wise these new 2020 iPad Pros come with the latest iPadOS 13.4 and can, of course, be expected to be supported with the latest upgrades from Apple for many years to come. iPadOS 13.4 specifically comes with trackpad-like support, which Apple claims will enable more fluid switching between apps.

What about older Apple iPad Pro prices?

A new iPad launch is also great news if you're looking for something a little older - specifically the last generation models, which are sure to have some nice little price drops to make way for the newer, shinier offerings.

When looking at iPad Pros, you should definitely consider the 2018 iPad Pro 11 and iPad Pro 12.9. At their current price, you can hope to save around $50 / £50, depending on your country and which retailer you go for. These iPads are still great buys, despite being a little older, as they still retain top of the line specs and components under the hood.



Today's best Apple iPad Pro 11-inch (2018) deals Apple iPad Pro 11-Inch 64GB... Abt Electronics $749 View Apple iPad Pro 11-Inch 64GB... MacMall $759 View Apple Apple iPad Pro 11"... Adorama $799 View Apple 11" iPad Pro (Late... BHPhoto $799.99 View Show More Deals

Looking for something other than an iPad Pro? check out our full range of the best cheap iPad deals in March 2020.