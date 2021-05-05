Mother's Day deals at Amazon: 4K TVs, Fire tablets, Apple Watch, Kindle and more

Snag epic Mother's Day deals at Amazon's latest sale. Amazon is offering fantastic discounts on last-minute gifts for mom, which include 4K TVs, the Apple Watch 6, Fire tablets, Kindle, Fitbits, and so much more.

Our favorite deals from Amazon's Mother's Day sale include the best-selling Apple Watch 6 on sale for $349.99 ($399.99), this Insignia 50-inch 4K Fire TV marked down to $339.99 (was $379.99), and the Fitbit Charge 4 on sale for a record-low price of $98.95.



If you're looking for Mother's day deals on tablets, Amazon has a $35 discount on the Kindle Paperwhite, and the Fire HD 8 tablet is on sale for just $64.99.



See more of the top Mother's Day deals from Amazon below, and keep in mind, Mother's Day is four days away (Sunday, May 9, to be exact), so we recommend taking advantage of these last-minute offers now before it's too late.

Mother's Day deals at Amazon

Fitbit Charge 4: $149 $98.95 at Amazon

Save $51 - A fantastic deal for mom, you can pick up the Fitbit Charge 4 on sale for a record-low price of $98.95. The Fitbit Charge 4 is a great basic fitness tracker with up to seven days of battery life, GPS, Fitbit Pay, and extra features with Fitbit Premium.

Fitbit Versa 3 Smartwatch: $229.95 $178.95 at Amazon

Save $51 - Amazon has the feature-packed Fitbit Versa 3 on sale for an all-time low price of $178.95. The GPS included smartwatch provides a remarkable six-day battery life and allows you to store 300+ songs on your wrist.

Apple Watch Series 6 (40mm, GPS): $399 $349 at Amazon

Save $50 - You can score a $50 price cut on Apple's latest smartwatch, the Apple Watch 6. With a new blood oxygen monitoring system, ECG app, and elevation tracking, the new Apple Watch Series 6 is easily one of the most advanced smartwatches on the market.

Fire TV Stick Lite with Alexa Voice Remote: $29.99 $24.99 at Amazon

Save $5 - Get the Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite on sale for just $24.99. The budget streaming player allows you to enjoy tens of thousands of channels, apps, and Alexa skills and features an Alexa voice remote.

Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa Voice Remote: $49.99 $37.99 at Amazon

Save $12 - Stream your favorite content in 4K resolution with HDR too, with the 4K Fire TV Stick that's on sale for just $37.99. The streaming player includes an Alexa voice remote so you can use your voice to control your TV.

Amazon Echo Dot (4th generation): $49.99 $29.99 at Amazon

Save $20 - A fantastic Mother's Day deal, you can snag the all-new Echo Dot for just $29.99 - only $1 more than the record-low Black Friday price. With Amazon Alexa on board, the Amazon Echo Dot allows you to control your smart home setup, play music or podcasts, or simply ask the forecast.

Amazon Echo Show 5: $89.99 $49.99 at Amazon

Save $40 - For a limited time, Prime members can snag the Amazon Echo Show 5 on sale for just $49.99. That's a $40 discount for the five-inch display that works with Amazon Alexa and allows you to watch your favorite content and connect with family and friends from around the world.

Amazon Echo Show 8: $129.99 $74.99 at Amazon

Save $55 - Right now, you can get the Amazon Echo Show 8 on sale for just $74.99 - only $10 more than the record-low price. Make calls, watch movies, check the weather, and control your compatible smart home devices with this Alexa-enabled smart display.

Amazon Fire HD 8 Tablet: $89.99 $64.99 at Amazon

Save $25 - You can get the 2020 Fire HD 8 tablet on sale for $64.99 at Amazon. That's a $25 discount and the best price we've found for this 8-inch HD display tablet that provides 12-hours of battery life and works with Amazon Alexa for hands-free control.

Amazon Fire 7 Kids Edition: $99.99 $59.99 at Amazon

Save $30 on the Fire 7 Kids Edition tablet at Amazon's latest sale. With easy parental controls, a kid-proof case, and a year of Amazon Kids Unlimited you're picking up plenty of safe content to keep the little ones entertained indoors.

Amazon Fire HD 10: $189.99 $109.99 at Amazon

Save $80 - Our favorite Mother's Day deal is the best-selling Amazon Fire HD 10 on sale for $110. The 10-inch tablet allows you to enjoy your favorite apps like Netflix, Facebook, and Hulu and provides up to 12 hours of battery life.

Kindle Paperwhite: $129.99 $94.99 at Amazon

Save $35 - For a limited time, you can score a $35 price cut on the Kindle Paperwhite at Amazon's Mother's Day sale. That's the best price we've found for the waterproof e-reader, which features a six-inch glare-free display and provides a single battery charge that lasts for weeks.

Insignia 43-inch 4K UHD smart Fire TV: $319.99 $279.99 at Amazon

Save $40 - Amazon has this 43-inch 4K TV from Insignia on sale for just $279.99. This budget set comes with the Fire TV OS and Alexa voice remote, so you can stream from apps like Netflix, Prime Video, YouTube, Hulu, HBO, and more.

Insignia 50-inch 4K UHD Smart Fire TV: $379.99 $339.99 at Amazon

Save $40 - One of our favorite TV deals this week is this Insignia 50-inch 4K TV deal that's on sale for $339.99 at Amazon. The smart TV has the Fire experience built in for seamless streaming, and you're getting an Alexa voice remote for hands-free control.

More Mother's Day deals

