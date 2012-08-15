Sky turns your iPad into a remote control, Zeebox integration on the way

Sky has officially announced the update of its Sky+ app for iPad that will allow the tablet to be used as a remote control for your Sky box.

Sky announced last month that the functionality would be arriving later in the summer and from today the iPad can be used to change channels, play, pause and rewind TV through swipes as well as manage their planner, add and delete recordings.

There's also an overhauled TV guide (with new genre tabs) and better search and navigation "with an emphasis on providing an even more intuitive user experience."

Zeebox is coming

Sky is already teasing a future update – due later this year – that will include the integration of the eagerly awaited second-screen functionality to the iPad, including Zeebox integration.

You need to make sure that your Sky+ HD box is connected to the same broadband network as your iPad, and that it is rocking the new Sky Guide.

"The Sky+ app has proved hugely popular, with millions of Sky customers embracing the convenience of being able to set recordings of their favourite shows while they are on the move," said Luke Bradley Jones, Brand Director, TV Products

"We're now taking the Sky+ experience one step further, handing our customers even more control over their planner - not to mention being able to use the app to change channel and play, pause and rewind their favourite TV.

"Today's update marks a major step forward in using mobile apps to make the Sky TV experience even better.

"And it's just the start, as we'll be following it up with a series of further enhancements later this year."

And-roid?

Sky has strongly pursued apps for its services, and the likes of Sky Go have proven to be popular new additions.

The company tends to release for iOS devices well in advance of Android – principally, it has claimed, because of the technological demands of adapting the apps for Google's mobile OS.

However, we have already asked Sky about the prospect of an Android version, and were told by a spokesperson: "At the moment we are concentrating on the iPad version and will announce any further updates in due course."