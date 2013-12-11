Best iPad case: 6 top iPad cases to choose from

If you're after the best iPad case, we've got you (ahem) covered.

We've even shown you where to buy them, too.

After all, you've spent so much money on your iPad, it makes sense to ensure it's safe and secure…

1. iPad BUKcase Originals

Price: £40 (about $65)

Each BUKcase iPad case is handcrafted in Manchester using locally sourced materials and traditional book binding techniques, apparently. On the outside the BUK looks like a simple black desk diary, and therefore won't attract unwanted attention, but inside you can have a choice of vibrant colours and a wooden frame holds your iPad (2, 3 or 4) securely in place. Thanks to a strap and a clip it can also be used as a stand, but there's not much friction with your desk, so it can slide about when you tap the screen.

2. Booqpad for iPad

Price: £30-£80 / $70

The genuine leather Booqpad (now discontinued, but still on sale) opens to reveal an A5 paper notepad and a holder for your iPad, pen and two credit cards. It's quite soft and chunky too, but that gives your iPad more protection. There's no option to turn it into a stand for movie viewing and some may find the mixing of traditional writing and digital media at odds with the purpose of an iPad, especially when there are plenty of writing apps that work with a stylus.

3. QDOS Executive Folio Croco

Price: £74.99 (about $46)

What do you get the executive who has everything? A QDOS iPad case, of course! With a crocodile-skin-style exterior it's a beast of a case. There's a mesh pocket inside for knickknacks and a removable credit card holder. There's also a sturdy built-in stand, which puts your iPad (original, second generation or latest model) to sleep when you close the case. The exterior looks hard-wearing, but won't appeal to everybody. It's not as stylish as the other business-orientated case on test here - the Booqpad - but it has better features.

4. Snap Case for iPad 2/3/4

Price: $29.95 (about £19)

On the surface it's a fairly simple snap-on moulded case that protects only the back of your iPad, but there's a unique feature that gives the company its name - you scan the QR code on the back of the case with your iPad's camera using the free Findables app and enter your contact details. Your friends or business associates can then scan it to get your contact information, or it might even help get your iPad back if you ever lose it, since anybody can scan the code to find your email address. The case loses points for features, but gains them for sheer ingenuity.

5. Barbour iPad Case - Quilted collection

Price: £79.95 / $99.95

proporta.co.uk

If you like a case that looks like a hunting jacket, or you're simply a fan of the Barbour range of clothing, then you'll love this upper-crust case. The Barbour isn't all about its designer label though - it's packed with useful features, like a stand and smart magnets to sleep or wake your iPad when you open and close it. The magnets also keep the front of the case shut. Whether on not you like the styling will be a personal choice, but we can't fault the quality of this product, and it really feels like your iPad is safe inside the quilted cover.

6. Griffin Intellicase

Price: £20 / $30

The Intellicase features a hard-shell polycarbonate back and flexible TPU cover that wakes or sleeps the iPad when open or shut. There are two standing positions: inclined, which is ideal for typing, and upright for watching movies – although it's very wobbly in its upright position, so there's a real risk that tapping the screen could knock it over. Overall though, it's a decent no-frills iPad case that will protect your iPad from scratches, but the lack of any padding means it doesn't feel very substantial or offer great protection from drops.