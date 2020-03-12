Microsoft's Pi Day sale: deals on laptops, Xbox One consoles, Galaxy Watch, and more

Pi Day is almost here, and to celebrate the 3.14 holiday, Microsoft is discounting a selection of laptops, gaming consoles, smartwatches, monitors, and more. Microsoft's Pi Day sale includes up to 31.4% in savings on top brands like HP, Samsung, and Lenovo.

Microsoft's top Pi Day deals include savings on best-selling laptops like the Lenovo IdeaPad S940 on sale for $1,299.99 and up to $200 off the 2-in-1 Surface Pro 7. If you're looking for gaming bargains, Microsoft has a massive $750 discount on the Razer Blade Pro 17 laptop and the MSI Optix MPG27CQ monitor on sale for just $328. Not interested in PC deals? You can get the Xbox One S All Digital Edition on sale for $199.99 and score an $81 discount on the Samsung Galaxy Watch.



Shop more of Microsoft's top Pi Day discounts below, and keep in mind, these incredible deals end on March 14.

Microsoft deals:

Surface Pro 7 Laptop: Starting at $749 at Microsoft

You can save up to $200 on the 2-in-1 Surface Pro 7 laptop at Microsoft's Pi Day sale. The versatile laptop features a 12.3-inch touchscreen display and provides up to 10 hours of battery life.

Lenovo IdeaPad S940 Laptop: $1,949.99 $1,299.99 at Microsoft

Get the thin and lightweight IdeaPad S940 on sale for $1,299.99 at Microsoft. The 14-inch touchscreen laptop features 16GB of RAM, 512GB SSD, and offers an all-day battery life.

Razer Blade Pro 17 Gaming Laptop: $2,499.99 $1,749.99 at Microsoft

The Razer Blade Pro 17 gets a whopping $750 discount at Microsoft's Pi Day sale. The gaming laptop packs a 17.3-inch Full HD display, 16GB of RAM, 512GB SSD, and an Intel Core i7-9750H 2.6 GHz processor.

MSI Optix MPG27CQ Gaming Monitor: $479 $328.15 at Microsoft

You can save $150 on the Optix MPG27CQ Curved Gaming Monitor at Microsoft. The 27-inch QHD display allows you to enjoy super-smooth gameplay with a 144Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time.

Samsung Galaxy Watch: $259.99 $178.33 at Microsoft

For a limited time, you can get the Samsung Galaxy Watch on sale for $178.33. That's an $81 discount and the lowest price we've found for the smartwatch that can track steps, activity, and heart rate.

Xbox One S All Digital Edition | 3x game codes | $249.99 $199.99 at Microsoft

If you don't want the hassle of a physical collection, this All Digital Edition is the best Xbox One deal for you. You'll also receive game codes for Minecraft and Sea of Thieves in this bundle, with some Fortnite DLC thrown in for good measure.

Xbox One S | Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order | $499 $299 at Microsoft

You can score a $200 price cut on the Xbox One S that supports physical games and Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order - a brand new release worth $60 by itself. This is an amazing Xbox One deal that also comes with a month of EA Access.

