Microsoft's Memorial Day sale 2020: here are the 7 best deals

Memorial Day 2020 has arrived, and Microsoft is celebrating with massive discounts throughout its site. You can find incredible deals on best-selling laptops, gaming consoles, phones, and more. To help you sort through all the offers, we've listed the seven best deals from the Microsoft Memorial Day sale that we think are worthy of your time.

Microsoft's standout deals include up to $200 in savings on the versatile Surface Book 2, the powerful XPS 15 laptop on sale for $1,599.99, and a $129 discount on the Surface Go 2 Essentials Bundle.



Microsoft's sale isn't just about laptops though. The tech giant also has the popular Xbox One S Bundle on sale for $299.99, up to $400 in savings on the Samsung Galaxy Note 10, and the top-rated Bose QuietComfort 35 headphones on sale for $299.



Microsoft's Memorial Day sale ends tonight, so you'll have to snag these incredible savings before it's too late. If you're interested in more bargains, we're also keeping track of all the latest Memorial Day sale events that are happening right now.

The best Microsoft Memorial Day sale picks:

Bose QC35 II: $349.99 $299 at Microsoft

For a limited time, Microsoft has the top-rated Bose Q35 II headphones on sale for $299. The wireless headphones boast two levels of active noise cancellation, a 2-microphone system and provide up to 20 hours of battery life.

Surface Go 2 Essentials Bundle: Starting at $539.97 at Microsoft

You can save $129 on a Microsoft Surface Go 2 Essentials Bundle. The bundles includes a Surface Go 2, a Surface Go Type Cover, and a one-year subscription of Microsoft 365 Personal.

Surface Pro 7 Laptop: Starting at $749.99 at Microsoft

You can save up to $200 on the 2-in-1 Surface Pro 7 laptop in Microsoft's Memorial Day sale. The versatile laptop features a 12.3-inch touchscreen display and provides up to 10 hours of battery life.

Surface Book 2: Starting at $1,149 at Microsoft

For a limited time, you can save up to $200 on the Microsoft Surface Book 2. The versatile laptop-tablet hybrid provides up to 17 hours of battery life, and packs up to 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage.

Dell XPS 15 Laptop: $1,999 $1,599 at Microsoft

Get the powerful XPS 15 laptop on sale for $1,599 at Microsoft - that's $400 cheaper than usual. The Dell laptop features a 4K 15.6-inch touchscreen display, 16GB of RAM, 256GB of SSD, and an Intel Core i7-9750H processor.

1TB Xbox One S Bundle | Starting at $299 at Microsoft

If you don't want the hassle of a physical collection, this All Digital Edition is the best Xbox One deal for you. This bundle includes a free select game of your choice, an Xbox Wireless controller, a one-month trial of Xbox Game Pass, and a 14-day trial of Xbox Live Gold.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 | Save $150 on the Galaxy Note 10 at Microsoft

For a limited time, you can save $150 on the Samsung Galaxy Note 10. That brings the price down to $699.99 for a phone that features a 6.3-inch display and 256GB of storage.

