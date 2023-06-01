Microsoft may have given us a reason to switch to Edge with this new feature

Microsoft has been trying to get users to switch to its Edge browser for quite some time now, but this brand-new feature that’s been released for it may tip the odds in its favor.

Microsoft Edge finally has mouse gesture support available for testing in its preview versions. According to Neowin , enabling support requires adding a command to Edge’s shortcut as Microsoft hasn’t officially announced the launch of this tool. It’s still available for anyone to use, though, unlike other preview features and changes that the tech giant pushed down in the past.

Mouse gestures work by letting you perform a variety of actions when you move the mouse while holding the right-click button. The browser then highlights those mouse tracks while showing a hint of what action your gesture will trigger. Though you can customize gestures by navigating through the Settings menu, then Appearances and Mouse Gestures, you can’t customize shortcuts just yet. Hopefully, Microsoft will fix that in a future update.

At present, mouse gestures are only available in Microsoft Edge 114 and later for Edge Beta, Dev, and Canary, though it should be coming to the Stable Channel soon. Deskmodder has instructions on how to enable mouse gestures for Edge right now, until Microsoft launches it officially:

Go to edge://settings/help and ensure you have Edge 114 or newer. Right-click your Microsoft Edge shortcut and select Properties. You can also right-click Microsoft Edge on the taskbar, then right-click Microsoft Edge in the jump list, and then press Properties. Click the Target field in the Properties window and place one space after the path, then paste the following command: --enable-features=msEdgeMouseGestureDefaultEnabled,msEdgeMouseGestureSupported Click Ok to save the changes. Launch Microsoft Edge using the modified shortcut.

Microsoft is the champion of accessibility

Microsoft has a proven track record for incorporating convenience and accessibility features into its products and services. For instance, its Edge Collections system allows you to build folders of bookmarks to keep them organized, while Microsoft Edge for Business improves cyber security for workers by automatically separating work and personal browsing into dedicated browser windows. And it also has the tools selection , which has web capture, read-aloud accessibility features, and more built right into the browser.

There’s also the excellent Microsoft Adaptive Accessories that give those with disabilities a set of 3D-printed and customization mice to perform a wide range of tasks in an equally wide range of designs that work for all sorts of conditions. And these mice would be a perfect complement to the mouse gestures feature.