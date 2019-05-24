Memorial Day deal at Walmart: get the Apple iPad on sale for $249

The long holiday weekend is officially here, and that means Memorial Day sales are in full force. Walmart is participating in the big sale event with discounts sitewide on a variety of best-selling products. A standout deal is the latest model Apple iPad that's on sale for $249. That's an $80 discount and the lowest price we've found for the 32GB tablet.



The 2018 iPad features a 9.7-inch retina display and offers 32GB of storage. The tablet includes an impressive 1.2MP HD front-facing camera and an A10 Fusion chip which results in a powerful laptop-like performance. The additional power also allows you to use the latest apps that include augmented reality experiences. The Apple iPad features an all-day battery life of 10 hours and uses Touch-ID so you can securely unlock your tablet with a tap of your finger.



This is one of the best Memorial Day discounts we've seen, and a fantastic price for a newer-model iPad. This deal is a limited-time promotion, so you make sure you take advantage while you can.

Apple iPad 32GB $329 $249 at Walmart

For a limited time you can save $80 on the Apple iPad at Walmart. The latest iPad features 32GB of storage and comes in your choice of gold, silver or space grey.

Walmart also has the Apple iPad Mini on sale for $329. That's a $70 discount for the 8-inch tablet that features 128GB of storage and 10 hours of battery life.

