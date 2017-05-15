Meizu M5 now official in India with a price tag of Rs 10,499

Meizu has officially announced the M5 mid-ranger for the Indian markets, carrying a price tag of Rs 10,499. The handset comes with a pretty decent hardware specs sheet under the hood, which should make it a hot favorite in the Indian markets. The phone will be sold exclusively through tatacliq.com, and no other retailer is currently offering the device.

The handset comes with a fingerprint scanner placed beneath the front home button, which has become the norm among mid-ranged handsets. The manufacturer is using a 2.5D curved glass on the front, giving the handset a premium look. The 720p display is a bit of a disappointment, however. We’re yet to ascertain if the company will bring the 16GB model of the handset to the country. As it stands, Meizu is only offering the 32GB storage + 3GB RAM variant in the country.

Speaking about the Meizu M5, the South Asia Marketing Head of the company, Leon Zhang, said, “We had launched M5 in China market a few months ago and within a short span of time, this particular model bought various accolades for Meizu’s M series. This overwhelming response further inspired us to introduce this device in Indian market which evidently is one of the key markets for Meizu.”

Meizu M5 hardware specifications:

Display: 5.2-inch HD (1280x720) panel

Dimensions: 147.3 x 72.8 x 8.2mm, 138 grams

Camera: 13MP rear camera, 5MP front camera

Processor: Octa-core 1.5 GHz Mediatek MT6750

Storage: 32GB (expandable via microSD)

RAM: 3GB

Battery: 3,070mAh

OS: Android 6.0 Marshmallow

Connectivity: 4G LTE