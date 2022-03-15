Xiaomi 12 launch live: watch as new Xiaomi phones and smartwatch debut

Today’s the day: the Xiaomi 12 series is set to debut today, at an online launch event hosted by Chinese tech giant Xiaomi.

We saw these handsets debut in China in December, but Xiaomi likes to host a second launch event for its smartphones when they’re available outside the country. Well, that’s today, kicking off at 5am ET / 8am PT / midday GMT / 8pm ACT.

You can watch along with the event on YouTube here , or follow along using this live blog so you can keep on top of all the news and analysis.

The company has stated that the ‘Xiaomi 12 series’ is coming - that implies multiple mobiles, and three launched in China (the standard, 12 Pro and a more affordable 12X) so we could see the same - we’ve got a guide on what we expect here .

Since we wrote that, though, a smartwatch has been teased, and maybe even more could show up.

This live blog will kick off before the event - as you can probably guess, by the fact you’re reading it - and run for a while after too, so we can provide all the analysis and reviews you need. So keep a tab open with this article for all that.