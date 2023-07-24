Live: Twitter's strange X rebrand explained and ChatGPT comes to Android

Our Fast Charge liveblog is your quick fix of all the latest tech news, with up-to-the-minute updates on all the latest stories.

Welcome to another strange day in the tech circus that is Twitter – or should we say, X, as the social media site will seemingly now be called, following a swift rebrand over the weekend.

Elon Musk started tweeting yesterday about Twitter's sudden rebrand to X, which follows the business being renamed X Corp last year. A new logo was quickly crowd-sourced on Twitter – and it looks like the full rebrand is going ahead, despite it having the hallmarks of another kneejerk publicity stunt.

But why is this happening and what does it mean for Twitter? We'll be exploring that below in our liveblog, so stay tuned for all of the latest updates. And if you don't fancy jumping on the dizzying Twitter carousel, we'll also be rounding up all of the latest news that broke over the weekend.

This includes the imminent launch of an official ChatGPT for Android this week – and in less good news, Spotify's likely raising of individual Premium pricing in the US. But first, it's time to unravel the demise of Twitter's blue bird...